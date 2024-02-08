Maria Lee-Driver, Pioneer Behind Fresh Mink Pets, Announces The Inaugural Fresh Mink Pet Expo

(MENAFN- GetNews)

"I started Fresh Mink Pets with a simple goal: to create natural, effective pet care products that pet owners can trust." - Maria Lee-DriverA New Era of Pet Care and Community: Introducing the Fresh Mink Pet Expo

Atlanta, GA - February 7, 2024 - Maria Lee-Driver, the visionary entrepreneur and founder of the all-natural pet product line Fresh Mink Pets and Fresh Mink Pet Education, is excited to announce the upcoming Fresh Mink Pet Expo. This premier event, showcasing the latest in pet care, education, and entertainment, will take place from April 12 to 14, 2024, at the Georgia International Convention Center in College Park, GA.

A Celebration of Pet Passion and Innovation: Fresh Mink Pet Expo Highlights

The Expo, sponsored by notable brands including Fresh Mink Pets, Oria O'Shay, Lowes, The International Cat Association, Staples, Diamond Cut Kennels, BJ's, St. Jude Supporters, and Beauty Brokers, will feature an array of attractions for pet lovers and their furry friends. Highlights include the It's TICA Time Cat Club, a dynamic dog competition, a fashion-forward pet fashion show, an engaging pet lure course, self-washing stations, skin and coat assessment, and various vendors offering the latest pet products and services. The event will also feature educational sessions on pet ownership and grooming, along with special appearances by industry speakers and celebrities.

Empowering Pet Owners Through Education and Innovation

Maria Lee-Driver, an entrepreneur at heart and the creative force behind Fresh Mink Pets has been a trailblazer in the pet care industry since the launch of her product line in 2021. Her journey from salon owner to product developer and author is marked by a commitment to natural, effective pet care solutions and a passion for supporting minority and female-led businesses. The Fresh Mink Pet Expo reflects her dedication to enhancing the lives of pets and their owners through education, innovation, and community.





Maria Lee-Driver's entrepreneurial spirit was ignited at 19, leading her to success in salon ownership and product development. Her groundbreaking all-natural pet product line, Fresh Mink Pets, has been celebrated for its effectiveness and innovation. Maria's story is one of firsts: an African-American woman pioneering the pet care industry with her unique vision. Today, her products, including shampoos, conditioners, pet fumes, and natural sage, are beloved by pet owners nationwide and are available online at

For additional details about the Fresh Mink Pet Expo and to register, please visit . Join us in April for an unforgettable celebration of pets, passion, and innovation.

