Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market Size, Growth, Opportunities, Share, Regional Graph, Key Segments, Top Developments And Forecast

(MENAFN- GetNews)

The report

"Elastic Adhesives & Sealants Market

by Resin Type (Polyurethane, Silicone, SMP), End-Use Industry (Construction, Industrial, Automotive & Transportation), Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024"

The market is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2024 at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. The growth of end-use industries such as construction, industrial, and automotive & transportation as well as growing demand for silicone and SMP adhesives are the key factors driving the elastic adhesives & sealants market.



Download PDF Brochure:





The SMP segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of elastic adhesives & sealants, by resin, during the forecast period.

The market for SMP is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, aided by the stringent environmental regulations. These regulations prohibit the use of highly toxic solvents, which have VOC emissions. As SMP adhesives & sealants are odorless, free of isocyanates and solvents, and emit no VOCs, their demand is expected to increase. In addition, they do not require primers and have adhesion with almost every substrate, excellent weathering resistance, color stability, and UV resistance, and are easily paintable and retain the quality of paint. Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), and others have introduced various new products in the past five years to meet the emerging demand from end-users.

The construction segment is estimated to account for the largest share of in the elastic adhesives & sealants during, by end-use industry,

the forecast period.

Traditional fastening techniques such as cement, bolts, and welding are becoming outdated with budding demand for modular construction. Materials being used in modular construction such as plastics, composites, and acrylics require extensive finish work. These cannot be bonded together using the traditional techniques, as these may either not withstand the heat of welding, bolts may hamper the aesthetics, or cannot be bonded with other techniques. This is where elastic adhesives & sealants play an important role. Elastic adhesives & sealants provide strong bonding and excellent stress recovery to retain shape after being pulled or bent.

Elastic adhesives & sealants in APAC is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The APAC elastic adhesives & sealants market is segmented into China, Japan, India, South Korea, Thailand, Malaysia, and Rest of APAC. APAC is an emerging and lucrative market for elastic adhesives & sealants, owing to industrial development and improving economic conditions. This region constitutes approximately 61% of the world's population, resulting in the growth of the manufacturing and processing sectors.

Major players operating in the elastic adhesives & sealants include Henkel AG & CO. KGAA (Germany), Arkema S.A. (France), H.B. Fuller Company (US), DowDuPont Inc. (US), Sika AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US) and others.



Henkel is engaged in consumer and industrial businesses. The company operates through various segments, including adhesive technologies; laundry & home care, and beauty care, and corporate. The company's adhesive technologies segment is a leader in the adhesives market across all the end-use industries, globally. The company manufactures elastic adhesives & sealants under this segment. Henkel markets elastic adhesives & sealants under brand names, LOCTITE, and TEROSON. The company has a strong portfolio for this market, covering major resins such as PU and SMP. Henkel has operations in North America, Latin America, APAC, Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company focuses on R&D to maintain its leading position in the adhesives business.

In September 2018, Henkel started the construction of its new state-of-the-art facility in Düsseldorf for Adhesive Technologies business. The company planned to invest around USD 150 million for this facility. Once completed, the facility is expected to host 350 Henkel experts to develop new technologies and applications for various industries.

Inquiry Before Buying:







Arkema S.A. is a global player in specialty chemicals and advanced materials market. Arkema is among the top four adhesives & sealants producers in the world. It operates through three business segments, namely, High Performance Materials, Industrial Specialties, and Coating Solutions. Arkema has 137 production sites across 50 countries. The company operates three R&D centers (France, China, and the US) and 11 technical centers. It has over 400 researchers that work on new generation adhesives. Arkema markets its elastic adhesives & sealants offering under its brands such as 1100 Series, 2100 Series, 2200 Series, and 70- Series.

In October 2016, Arkema (Bostik) launched high-performance olefin-based elastic attachment adhesive. This product set a new standard of increased performance and operational efficiency for olefin adhesives.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:



Thermoplastic Polyurethane Market

Global Squalene Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

