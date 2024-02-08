Elastomeric Foam Market Insights, Growth, Global Size, Graph, Regional Analysis, Segmentations, Top Players And Forecast Report

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Browse 92 market data Tables and 32 Figures spread through 122 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Elastomeric Foam Market""Elastomeric Foam Market by Function (Thermal Insulation, and Acoustic Insulation) Type (NBR, and EPDM), End-Use Industry (HVAC, Refrigeration, Heating & Plumbing, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast

The report

"Elastomeric Foam Market

by Function (Thermal Insulation, and Acoustic Insulation) Type (NBR, and EPDM), End-Use Industry (HVAC, Refrigeration, Heating & Plumbing, and Transportation), and Region - Global Forecast to 2024"

The elastomeric foam market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.7 % during the forecast period. The major factors driving the elastomeric foammarket include increasing demand from various end-use industries such as HVAC, refrigeration,heating & plumbing and transportation among others.

Thermal Insulation to dominate the global elastomeric foam market during the forecast period

The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on function into thermal and acoustic insulation. Among these the thermal insulation segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is projected to grow at highest CGAR over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage of thermal insulation because of its ability to to prevent heat transfer between outside and inside of the building,another advantage of thermal insulation is its lightweight properties, which help prevent thermal stress on the roofs of building and fire resistance property. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

Download PDF Brochure:





NBR to dominate the global elastomeric foam market during the forecast period

The elastomeric foam market has been segmented based on types into NBR, EPDM, CR and others. Among these types, the NBR segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 and is likely to witness significant growth over the forecast period. The growth in this segment is attributed to its increasing usage

in various end-use industry due to its excellent mechanical & physical properties and low price when compared with others types such as EPDM. These factors are expected to drive demand during the forecast period.

HVAC end-use industry is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the global elastomeric foam market during the forecast period

HVAC is growing rapidly owing to the rising demand for HVAC in automotive and construction because of its ability to provide thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality within reasonable installation, energy efficiency, and operation & maintenance costs. The above mentioned factors are accepted to drive the demand during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to hold the largest market size in the global elastomeric foam market during the forecast period

APAC is estimated to be the leading elastomeric foam market during the forecast period. The growth in the APAC region can be attributed to the rising demand for elstomeric foam from various end-use industries such as HVAC, heating & plumbing and transportation, among others. The presence of a robust industrial base, favorable government policies, and low labor costs are further strengthening the elastomeric foam market and attracting major players to invest in APAC.

Armacell International SA (Germany), Hira Industries (UAE), Zotefoams PLC (UK), L'Isolante K-Flex S.P.A (Italy), Kaimann Insulation (Germany), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Retek Industries Inc. (China), Aeroflex USA, Inc. (US), NMC Insulation (Belgium), and Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd.(Israel), are the key players operating in the elastomeric foam market.

Armacell International SA (Germany), Hira Industries (UAE), Zotefoams PLC (UK), L'Isolante K-Flex S.P.A (Italy), Kaimann Insulation (Germany), Huamei Energy-saving Technology Group Co., Ltd. (China), Jinan Retek Industries Inc. (China), Aeroflex USA, Inc. (US), NMC Insulation (Belgium), and Anavid Insulation Products Kiryat Anavim Ltd.(Israel), among others are the leading elastomeric foam manufacturers, globally. These companies adopted new product development, agreement, acquisition, and expansion as their strategies between January 2015 and August 2019 to earn a competitive advantage in the elastomeric foam market.

Inquiry Before Buying:





Armacell International S.A.

(Luxembourg) is one of the leading players in the elastomeric foam

market. The company has been focusing on both organic and inorganic strategies to maintain its leading position in the market. For example, in April 2018, the company acquired TB Concept Inc. (Canada), which is a manufacturer of patented pipe support solution. This acquisition is expected to strengthen the presence of Armacell in Canada and will help in strengthening its position in global market.

Lisolante K-Flex S.P.A (Italy) is another major player in the elastomeric foam market. In November 2018, the company expanded its manufacturing facility in Egypt. The new manufacturing facility will help the company to meet the growing demand in Europe and expand its footprint globally.

Read Our Trending Press Release Below:

Terpene Resins Market

Digitally Printed Wallpaper Market

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

