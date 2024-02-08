Flash Weather AI Partners With Golf Genius: A Revolutionary Step In Golf Weather Safety

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Columbus Country Club using Flash Weather AI and Golf Genius services."Introducing Next-Generation Lightning Prediction and Detection for Golf Facilities.

Flash Weather AI and Golf Genius join forces for lightning prediction and detection, revolutionizing golf weather safety.

Canton, GA - February 7, 2024 - Flash Weather AI, leading the way in advanced weather intelligence, is excited to announce an innovative partnership with Golf Genius, the global leader in tournament management solutions. This alliance expands our reach to over 10,000 golf facilities worldwide and marks a significant step forward in elevating weather safety protocols for the golf industry.

Ryan Coll, Director of Golf at Columbus Country Club, attests to Flash Weather AI's effectiveness: "Flash Weather AI has transformed how we handle weather disruptions. It's accurate, reliable, and essential for any club that values foresight and safety. With Flash Weather AI, my team can be proactive instead of reactive. We're always one step ahead of the weather, ensuring our members' and guests' safety and satisfaction."

Revolutionizing Weather Management in Golf

Flash Weather AI has introduced a significant advance in weather management for golf facilities. Our cloud-based system, Flash Weather AI, offers a cost-effective, highly accurate alternative to traditional, hardware-dependent solutions. This cutting-edge technology detects lightning strikes within a specific radius and predicts the first and last lightning strikes of a storm with over 99.6% accuracy. It can also accurately predict the last lightning strike from an active storm. This capability ensures the earliest possible "all clear" signal, significantly enhancing safety and minimizing downtime. This system enhances player safety and reduces weather-related play interruptions, providing a more enjoyable and efficient golf experience.

From Critical Tool to Game-Changer in Golf

Already an established critical tool for airlines, stadiums, parks, school systems, and marine services, Flash Weather AI is now making inroads in the golf industry. In this setting, the innovative weather technology empowers facility staff to evacuate players well before a lightning strike and resume play more rapidly than conventional technology allows. This advancement ensures minimized interruptions and heightened safety. Flash Weather AI has reduced weather-related incidents by up to 30% in other sectors, showcasing its effectiveness and reliability.

Jason Deese, CEO of Flash Weather AI and former NOAA meteorologist, highlights the transformative impact of this partnership: "FLASH Weather AI is revolutionizing how severe weather is managed, and we are excited about the benefits we can deliver to help golf course managers operate safely while better serving their customers. With Golf Genius, we have a partner with unmatched industry reach and a trusted relationship with thousands of golf facilities, and we are looking forward to working together."

Pioneering Technology Meets Unparalleled Industry Reach

Crafted by top meteorologists and AI specialists, Flash Weather AI's innovative technology represents a significant leap forward built on twenty years of extensive data analysis and artificial intelligence research. The partnership with Golf Genius, known

for its broad presence

and trusted relationships in the golf industry, underscores a significant advancement in weather safety technology.

A New Era of Golf Course Safety and Efficiency

Chris Kallmeyer, Co-CEO of Golf Genius, added: "We're very impressed with Flash Weather AI's proven ability to predict lightning as it comes and goes, which allows golf operators to increase safety and simultaneously deliver a better experience for golfers. Not only does it transcend the capabilities of traditional solutions, it's substantially less expensive, thereby making it possible for a much wider portion of the golf industry to access these innovative tools. We're excited to partner with Flash Weather AI to bring this game-changing solution to the Golf Genius community."

Join the Weather Safety Revolution in Golf

To learn more about this groundbreaking partnership and how it sets new standards in golf course safety and operational efficiency, visit for more details. For direct information please email us at ...

About Flash Weather AI

Flash Weather AI stands at the forefront of weather forecasting, driven by a mission to create a safer planet. Our state-of-the-art weather intelligence platform, powered by artificial intelligence and a unique patented meteorological algorithm, is revolutionizing the way we understand and respond to severe weather. We provide the most accurate, real-time weather predictions available, updating every 2 minutes for unmatched precision.

Our platform is designed to offer customized weather safety solutions across diverse industries, including sports, construction, insurance, and aviation. As a rapidly growing company with a global footprint in the USA, Canada, India, and South America, with plans for further expansion into 2024, Flash Weather AI is committed to offering unrivaled weather intelligence to individuals and organizations alike, contributing to a safer and more informed world.

For more information, visit flashweather

About Golf Genius

Golf Genius provides innovative software and services solutions to over 10,000 private clubs, public courses, resorts, associations, and tours in more than 60 countries. Golf Genius also serves national associations including the USGA, Golf Canada, Japan Golf Association, England Golf, Golf Ireland, Golf Wales, Singapore Golf Association, Golf NSW, the Legends Tour, the DP World Tour, and the PGAs of America, Australia, Belgium, Canada, Holland, Japan, Spain and Portugal. The company has over 225 employees, including 72 PGA professionals, with sales and support operations in the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, New Zealand and Australia.

To learn more, please visit golfgenius

