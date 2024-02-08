Ameripolitan Music Awards Selects Comms Factory As Public Relations Firm For 10Th Anniversary Show

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Boutique PR firm to promote star-studded event at Austin City Limits on February 18

Comms Factory , the press release writing and publicity service for entrepreneurs and creative professionals, today announced that it has been selected as the PR firm for the 10th anniversary Ameripolitan Music Awards . The Awards show will take place at the Austin City Limits Moody Theater in Austin, Texas, on February 18. Comms Factory is on point to generate media interest in the star-studded event.

“This is a fun, exciting challenge,” said Hugh Taylor, CEO and founder of Comms Factory.“The Ameripolitan Music Awards is bringing together so much legendary talent in the world of country music, that we except significant media interest in the event.”

The Award show will be in Austin, where it started 10 years ago. The event will feature recognition of Texas music legends Ray Benson (Master Award Honoree) and Texas Tornados Augie Meyers & Flaco Jiménez (Founders of The Sound Honorees). The show will be hosted by Founder and original Ameripolitan maverick and country star Dale Watson and include a memorial tribute to the late Charlie Robison.

“We are pleased to be working with Hugh on media engagement,” said Celine Lee Watson, Producer of the Awards show.“We're off to a good start already, and we have great expectations for what's to come.”

For more information visit .

About Comms Factory

Comms Factory is a corporate communications resource for entrepreneurs and artists. The firm fields a team of experienced corporate communications professionals that offers a range of public relations and content marketing services. For 10 years, Comms Factory has enabled its clients to promote themselves in multiple media outlets as economically as possible.

