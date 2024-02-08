Adora Nwodo Selected As Top Software Engineer Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Adora Nwodo, Founder of NexaScale, was recently selected as Top Software Engineer of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.

With over a decade of exceptional experience in the industry, Ms. Adora Nwodo is a Software Engineer with a strong passion for Cloud Computing and Emerging Technologies. She is a Senior Software Engineer specializing in the integration of Cloud infrastructure and Developer Platforms. Ms. Nwodo is the Founder of NexaScale, an initiative that facilitates professional development by linking individuals to internships and employment possibilities. It also provides hands-on experience via real-life projects, which may enhance their portfolios.

Some of Adora's impressive repertoire of expertise includes but is not limited to running a blog and YouTube channel dedicated to sharing knowledge on topics such as Software Engineering, Career Advancement, and the Software Engineering profession. She has authored three published books, one named "Cloud Engineering for Beginners" another titled "Beginning Azure DevOps," and the third one titled“Confident Cloud.”

Before embarking on her professional career path, Ms. Nwodo obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. In addition, she is a LEAD alumnus of the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Nwodo has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2021, she was awarded the Young CISO Network Excellence in Disruptive Technology, Cloud, and Embedded Device Security Award for her efforts in constructing and promoting Disruptive Technology on the Cloud. In 2023, Ms. Nwodo won the WomenTech Network Software Engineering Leader of the Year award, and she was also nominated for the Future Africa Awards Prize for Education. In January 2024, she won the Change Maker of the Year (Tech) award at the Impact Leadership Global Award in Dubai, UAE. Later this year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Top Software Engineer of the Year.

In addition to her successful career, Ms. Nwodo is passionately dedicated to promoting the developer community and actively working towards fostering more gender diversity in the field of technology. As a result, she serves on advisory boards for The VR/AR Association Nigeria, and Dev Network. She also co-organizes various developer events, has spoken at 150+ tech events since 2018, and mentors software developers.



The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Adora for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Ms. Nwodo attributes her success to perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling, DJing, and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence more people getting into the field.

