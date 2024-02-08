California transportation officials suggest adjustments to rental program after highway accident

(MENAFN) In response to an arson fire that caused significant disruption to a major Los Angeles freeway, California transportation officials are recommending revisions to the state's leasing program for properties located under roadways. The proposed changes aim to explicitly prohibit the storage of hazardous materials such as wood pallets and gasoline and to implement stricter scrutiny of individuals seeking to lease these properties. The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is advocating for measures that would require potential lessees to attest that they have not declared bankruptcy within the past decade and are not involved in legal disputes pertaining to other properties.



In a memo containing recommendations addressed to Governor Gavin Newsom, the head of Caltrans emphasized the importance of implementing these safeguards to mitigate risks associated with leasing state-owned properties. Newsom's office responded positively to the agency's recommendations, acknowledging that the proposed changes would streamline enforcement efforts, enhance risk management strategies, and contribute to a safer environment for the leasing program as a whole.



The urgency for reform became apparent following revelations regarding the individual who leased the property under Interstate 10 where the arson fire occurred. Public records indicate that the individual had filed for bankruptcy twice since 2016 and was the subject of numerous legal actions related to other properties under his management. The state is currently engaged in legal proceedings to evict Ahmad Anthony Nowaid, the lessee, along with numerous subtenants who were subleasing in violation of Nowaid's contracts with Caltrans.



Efforts to reach Nowaid and his legal representative for comment have been unsuccessful thus far. The proposed changes to the leasing program underscore a broader commitment to enhancing accountability and safety measures within California's transportation infrastructure, aiming to prevent similar incidents and ensure the integrity of state-owned properties leased for various purposes.

