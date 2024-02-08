Yearlong Women’S Summit Promotes International Women’S Day

(MENAFN- GetNews) Vancouver, Canada - February 7, 2024 - For the last twelve months, Deb Drummond has been encouraging women across the globe to unite in sisterhood on the 8th day of each month, coming together in a virtual day-long event. Drummond's vision for celebrating International Women's Day throughout the year has been cultivated into a dedicated monthly virtual summit with keynote speakers, workshops, networking, and an online community that includes women representing eight different countries. The "Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up YES YOU Global Connection" has grown into more than 200 ambassadors encouraging women to unite in sisterhood every month. The movement began in March 2023, and on February 8, 2024, they will celebrate their first full year of coming together. Headliners of the Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up YES YOU Global Connection have included celebrities, local icons, influencers, and top speakers, all spearheaded by Drummond.

The first-anniversary event will take place on February 8, and renowned speakers such as Deb Drummond, Kathleen Carlson, Jan Hoath, Jo Ann Gramlich, Amy Janece, Jennifer Bond, Jen Myers, Kadine Cooper, Brenda Sheldrake, Kimberly Butler, Brandie Phillips, Nicole Kirby, Mary Lummerding, Stefani Seek, Helen Glen, Lydia Burchell, and Angel Tuccy. will address diverse topics including abilities, accessibility, freedom, choices, education, respect, fairness, justice, love, peace, honor, and joy.

With the theme of "Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up YES YOU Global Connection Event," the summit has created a space for women to:

. Share stories of personal growth and empowerment.

. Learn from inspirational speakers and panelists.

. Network with other like-minded individuals.

. Develop valuable skills and strategies for personal and professional advancement.

. Celebrate the achievements of women across all sectors.

The Show Up, Stand Up, Speak Up YES YOU Global Connection Event is a day-long event dedicated to personal and professional growth for women. The virtual summit offers a unique opportunity to connect, learn, and be inspired by leading women across diverse fields. Pre-registration is free, and more information about this and upcoming events can be found at .

Building upon the full year of celebrating International Women's Day together, beginning in March 2024, pre-sales will open for the companion book, "Mission Accepted", featuring contributions from more than 200 participants and speakers, to serve as an ongoing source of inspiration for women globally.

Drummond and her team of ambassadors are hopeful this event and the book, "Mission Accepted" will leave a lasting impact, empowering women to surpass existing boundaries and achieve their full potential.

About Deb Drummond

Deb Drummond considers herself to be an Ultrapraneur. She is a pioneer in the world of natural health, creating seven companies in the field. Deb is an award-winning business owner with achievements that have never been done before. She is a leader in opening local and international markets. She has inspired, educated, and motivated audiences of 20,000 plus to stand on their feet. A well-known radio host of the Mission Accepted podcast, Deb interviews dynamic Entrepreneurs, Ultraprenuers, Creatives, and Media Professionals who reveal personal life stories and secrets to the success of "making it" in the dynamic world of entrepreneurship. In her private practice, Deb has worked with over 30,000 clients moving them to higher states of optimal health, wealth, and business.

