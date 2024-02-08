Michigan governor Gretchen Whitmer suggests USD80.7B budget with emphasis on education

(MENAFN) Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer unveiled a budget proposal totaling USD80.7 billion aimed at bolstering education spending and fulfilling her pledge to offer free education from preschool through community college. Presented during a joint session between the House and Senate appropriations committees, the budget reflects Whitmer's emphasis on initiatives outlined in her recent State of the State address, including free community college for all high school graduates, universal preschool for 4-year-olds, and the continuation of a free breakfast and lunch program for students.



Whitmer's budget proposal allocates USD63.5 million to expand free pre-K to 4-year-olds and USD30 million for the implementation of the free community college program. Additionally, funding of USD200 million is earmarked to sustain the provision of free breakfast and lunch to all students. Beyond education, the budget addresses the ongoing repair needs of roads and bridges, offers tax credits for family caregivers, and extends subsidies aimed at attracting businesses to Michigan.



However, the budget proposal has faced criticism from Republican Senate Leader Aric Nesbitt, who dismissed it as mere "public relations talking points." Nesbitt accused the budget of prioritizing tax incentives for businesses over support for families, labeling it unfair to burden Michigan families with corporate handouts while they contend with rising living costs.



Whitmer defended her budget, citing its dual focus on reducing costs for residents and fostering economic growth in Michigan. Her office estimates that initiatives such as free breakfast and lunch for public school students and free community college will save families significant sums annually. Despite a slight decline from the current fiscal year's USD82 billion budget, the proposed USD80.7 billion budget represents a return to normalcy following large surpluses accrued during the COVID-19 pandemic.



As the budget moves through the legislative process, lawmakers will work to pass their own version by a self-imposed deadline of July 1, with the fiscal year commencing on October 1. However, the political landscape presents challenges, with the state House deadlocked until at least April due to open seats. Republican House Leader Matt Hall criticized Whitmer's budget proposal, asserting that it fails to align with the interests of Michiganders and lacks substantive value for taxpayers. Despite differing perspectives, the budget proposal signifies a pivotal step in shaping Michigan's fiscal priorities for the upcoming year.

