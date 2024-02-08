KAFD Releases Commemorative Book On King's Silver Jubilee

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - The King Abdullah II Fund for Development (KAFD) unveiled a new publication titled "The Great Transition: Jordan in the Twenty-First Century: Prosperity and Resilience," commemorating the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II.Spanning eight chapters, the book chronicles Jordan's journey under His Majesty's leadership, portraying a significant transition marked by institutional development and societal progress towards modernization and enhanced quality of life.Amidst years of prosperity and nation-building, Jordan demonstrated resilience in confronting formidable challenges while upholding its foundational values and traditions, concurrently embracing renewal and engagement with the evolving global landscape.Delving into a strategic perspective, the publication illuminates His Majesty's adept handling of regional crises and transformations, alongside examining the economic advancements and associated hurdles during this period."The Great Transition" examines the evolution of public services, charting the dynamics between society and the state, advancements in public administration, institution-building, and the promotion of rule of law and good governance.Serving as a comprehensive documentary resource, the book presents historical transformations across various sectors, alongside narratives of successful resilience against challenges, reinforcing Jordan's steadfast commitment to progress and modernization.The dedicated research team, committed to objectivity, accuracy, and impartiality, acknowledged the inherent challenge of capturing every detail and development within this pivotal period.The Fund announced that the electronic version of the book will be accessible via the following link: