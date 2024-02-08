Crown Prince Foundation, El-Hassan Youth Award Forge Collaboration To Empower Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - The Crown Prince Foundation and the El-Hassan Youth Award inked a collaborative agreement on Thursday, with the aim of empowering youth as active citizens and fostering a culture of volunteerism.Signed by Tamam Mango, Executive Director of the Crown Prince Foundation, and Ayman Mufleh, Director of the El-Hassan Youth Award, the agreement seeks to facilitate young people's engagement in various activities and programs, promoting volunteer opportunities.Outlined in the agreement is the provision for beneficiaries of the Crown Prince Foundation's initiatives to participate in the El-Hassan Youth Award. Additionally, the Foundation will facilitate youth involvement in its activities, organizing field visits and awareness sessions for award members through the "Idea Factory" initiative to foster knowledge exchange.Moreover, the agreement mandates the award's collaboration with entities in the volunteer sector through the "Nahno" platform, a national initiative for youth volunteering and participation spearheaded by the Crown Prince Foundation. This entails establishing an account linked to the El-Hassan Youth Award on the platform to publicize volunteer opportunities and document volunteering hours.Mango highlighted the alignment of the Crown Prince Foundation's strategy with the award's objectives, emphasizing their commitment to empowering youth, refining their skills, and fostering their involvement in societal progress.She stated, "This initiative reflects the Crown Prince Foundation's dedication to expanding its impact by collaborating with influential partners, empowering youth as agents of positive change in society."Mufleh underscored that the memorandum aims to bolster ties and communication between the award and the foundation, aligning with their shared goals of nurturing initiative among individuals and organizations.The collaboration includes offering targeted training programs to enhance skills, stimulate innovation, and cultivate leadership qualities among young individuals, enabling them to anticipate future challenges, adapt to global developments, and enhance their competitiveness while upholding societal values and fostering self-reliance and personal discipline, he pointed out.