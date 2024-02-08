Jordanian Industry Week Launched In MCC Markets

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Amman Chamber of Industry (ACC) on Thursday launched Jordanian Industry Week, in the Military Consumer Corporation (MCC) market in Amman's Muqablain district.ACC Head, Fathi Jaghbir, said 30 Jordanian industrial companies will offer discounts on more than 180 Jordan-made products during this week, referring to the ongoing offers rolled out by Jordanian industrial firms all year round.Jaghbir stressed the importance of strengthening Jordanian industries in the MCC's markets, given their "large" presence in all the Kingdom's governorates and the "remarkable" demand, calling on citizens to take advantage of the discounts.Additionally, he said the MCC's markets witnessed "great" development, reflected in diversity of their services and expansion of market spaces, making them a "preferred" destination for consumers, especially for quality of products and "competitive" prices.For his part, the market's Director General, Col. Mohammad Hadid, noted national industries are receiving "great" demand and their products represent about 75% of the total items in the MCC's markets nationwide, pointing out that their sales are "constantly" increasing.