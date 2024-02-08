Federal labor law judge direct Starbucks to return labor organizer resigned in 2022

(MENAFN) Following a ruling by a federal labor law judge, Starbucks has been directed to reinstate a prominent labor organizer and barista who resigned in 2022 due to the company's alleged failure to accommodate her scheduling requests. The administrative law judge, associated with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), concluded that Starbucks effectively forced Jaz Brisack to resign by consistently disregarding her appeals to reduce her work schedule. Despite Brisack's repeated pleas to reduce her shifts to one per week, Starbucks continued to schedule her for two or three shifts weekly over an extended period.



The decision by the law judge, dated Tuesday, asserts that Starbucks' actions amounted to compelling Brisack to resign from her position. However, this ruling is subject to review and approval by the NLRB, which retains the authority to pursue legal enforcement of the decision through a court order if accepted. Brisack gained prominence for her involvement in the unionization efforts at a Starbucks store located in downtown Buffalo, New York, in late 2021. This event marked a significant milestone as the first company-owned Starbucks store to unionize in the United States in decades. Subsequently, an increasing number of Starbucks locations—approximately 370 stores—have voted in favor of unionization since then.



Following the successful union election at her store, Brisack transitioned to full-time employment with Workers United, the union representing Starbucks workers engaged in organizing efforts. However, she encountered challenges in balancing her responsibilities between her work at Starbucks and her role within the union. The ruling to reinstate Brisack underscores the importance of protecting workers' rights and ensuring compliance with labor laws, particularly in cases involving labor organizing activities and efforts to address workplace grievances.

