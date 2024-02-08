Cardinal Point Wealth Management Highlights U.S. Corporate Transparency Act Implications

(MENAFN- GetNews) Cross-Border Financial Advisor Sheds Light on Crucial Reporting Obligations

Cardinal Point Wealth Management, a highly regarded firm specializing in cross-border planning, has taken the initiative to educate individuals and businesses on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border about a significant regulatory development. Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting, a mandatory requirement introduced by the U.S. Corporate Transparency Act, took effect on January 1st, 2024. The Act aims to create a database of beneficial owners of entities such as Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), small corporations, limited partnerships, and similar organizations in an effort to combat financial crimes. Even dormant or inactive entities must comply with BOI reporting if they don't meet all of the conditions to be exempted from reporting.

Understanding Beneficial Ownership Information Reporting

Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting is a regulatory measure intended to increase transparency regarding ownership of domestic and foreign entities authorized to do business in the United States . The primary objective is to identify and disclose the individuals who ultimately control or benefit from these entities. This requirement applies to both active businesses and entities established for specific purposes, even if they are currently inactive.

There is a long list of exemptions from BOI filing.

The main types of exempt entity are large corporations, highly regulated industries and truly inactive and empty shelf entities. The responsible person for every entity should immediately determine if their entity is eligible to be exempted from reporting, and if they are not, begin collecting the necessary information.

All entities which are not exempted must comply with BOI reporting obligations starting in January 2024. New entities created during 2024 will have 90 days after formation to submit their initial report.

Entities in existence prior to 2024 have until the end of this year to file their initial report.

Once an initial report has been filed, any changes to the reported information must be corrected within 30 days of the date of change.

The Reach of the U.S. Corporate Transparency Act

The U.S. Corporate Transparency Act has broad regulatory scope that extends to individuals and businesses with connections to U.S. entities, including those residing in Canada. This legislation requires entities to report information about their beneficial owners to the United States Treasury, FinCEN branch. Beneficial owners are individuals who have a significant interest in or control over the entity, irrespective of whether they are publicly recognized as owners. This data will enhance transparency and mitigate risks associated with money laundering, tax evasion, and other financial crimes.

Cross-Border Tax Planning Implications

Regardless of whether one is a U.S. citizen, a Canadian resident with U.S. interests, or vice versa, it is important to understand the potential implications of this legislation. For individuals and businesses involved in cross-border activities, the Act adds another layer of complexity to their financial planning and compliance activities. Furthermore, it is crucial to recognize that the U.S. Corporate Transparency Act imposes significant penalties for non-compliance, such as fines and other serious ramifications. Neglecting or underestimating the significance of BOI reporting can lead to severe financial and legal consequences.

Identify Whether an Interest in an Entity Exists

Cardinal Point Wealth Management recommends that individuals and businesses take a proactive approach to BOI reporting. One important consideration is whether there has been any involvement with a Limited Liability Company, small corporation, limited partnership, or a similar entity located in the U.S. or Canada. If the answer is yes, it is crucial to promptly begin preparations for BOI reporting.

Even if an entity is considered inactive or no longer relevant to one's financial affairs, ensuring compliance with BOI reporting requirements remains essential. Therefore experts strongly advise that taxpayers seek qualified and experienced assistance in this process to ensure the necessary professional guidance to effectively navigate this potentially significant regulatory change that is now enforceable by the Financial Crimes Enforcement (FinCEN) branch of the US Treasury.

Stay Informed and Compliant

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is committed to helping individuals and businesses on both sides of the U.S.-Canada border stay well-informed and compliant with evolving cross-border financial regulations. They understand the complexities of cross-border tax planning and the need for tailored guidance for unique cross-border financial situations.

With January 2024 now here, it is crucial to take proactive measures to ensure compliance with Beneficial Ownership Information (BOI) reporting requirements.

About Cardinal Point Wealth Management:

Cardinal Point Wealth Management is a renowned cross-border wealth management and financial advisory firm. They specialize in offering comprehensive guidance to individuals and businesses managing cross-border financial matters between the United States and Canada. With a team of seasoned professionals, Cardinal Point provides holistic cross-border financial planning and investment management services to clients on both sides of the border.

Media Contact

Company Name: Cardinal Point Wealth Management

Contact Person: Kris Rossignoli

Email: Send Email

Phone: 8662132036

Address: 2255 Glades Road, Suite 324A

City: Boca Raton

State: FL 33431

Country: United States

Website:

