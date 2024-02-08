First Real JSC Enters Into An Investment Commitment For USD 10,000,000/ VND With High West Capital Partners, LLC

(MENAFN- GetNews) DA NANG, VIETNAM - FIR VN (“Company”), well known as First Real JSC, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a strategic Investment Commitment with High West Capital Partners, a leading global investment firm. The Company has a firm commitment from High West for USD 10,000,000 to be drawn down based on the Company's cash flow needs over the next 36 Months. This Agreement allows the Company to control the amount, timing, and minimum purchase price of any investment which guarantees operational flexibility for the group. This equity commitment will also strengthen the Company's balance sheet as it continues to grow in 2024.

The Chairman of First Real JSC, Mr. Tuan Nguyen, said:

“We are extremely pleased to be partnering with High West Capital Partners. High West's investment grants us the operational and financial flexibility to generate new growth opportunities while maximising shareholder value. We are thankful for the confidence that they have conveyed in us, and we look forward to a fruitful partnership with them over the coming years.”

The Managing Partner of High West Capital Partners, Mr. John Hall said:

“High West could not be prouder to have selected First Real JSC as a long-term investment to our portfolio. We look to partner closely and cooperatively with management teams and entrepreneurs that have track records of success such as First Real JSC. We believe that the combination of our industry knowledge, investment experience, and operational expertise provides High West with an edge in identifying and creating value in investment opportunities. Our strategy is not only to work as partners with the management of First Real JSC, but also to assist in the operations of their business and leverage all of the resources of our global platform.”

About High West Capital Partners

High West Capital Partners is a private investment firm focused on global equities, special situations and structured finance in 20+ markets spanning from South America to Europe and the Asia-Pacific. The firm's primary objective is to provide immediate funding to companies and Borrowers who need liquidity. HWCP is able to manage risks inherent in today's equity markets and across multiple sectors, based on a unique blend of financial market experience and proprietary algorithmic models.

About First Real JSC

First Real JSC is an emerging growth real estate developer based in

Da Nang City, Vietnam.

The company was founded in 2014 by a group of youthful, dynamic individuals with passion and integrity to innovate and contribute to realizing the dream of settling down for Vietnamese people.

Established in the auspicious real estate sector, First Real provides clients with high-quality real estate products and project development. It has been recognized with esteemed accolades, including Best Real Estate Developer in Da Nang, Top 10 Investors-Real Estate Developers in Vietnam, and Top 10 Brands-National Quality Products.

Media Contact

High West Capital Partners

Hong Kong: +852 3002 4462

Singapore: +65 3105 1295

...

...

R91, 3rd Floor, Eton Tower, 8 Hysan Ave., Causeway Bay, Hong Kong

Media Contact

Company Name: High West Capital Partners

Contact Person: Alex Khanukov

Email: Send Email

Country: HongKong

Website:

