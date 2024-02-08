(MENAFN- GetNews) This can't-put-down satirical book that melds together machine learning, scientific principles, and preposterous studies has received rave reviews

B. McGraw's new book, 'Et al.: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize' , has earned the #1 Bestselling Spot in Engineering research on Amazon and continues to rise in other categories including Computers & Internet Humor and Fiction Satire.

This witty new book is an irresistible page-turner for satire fans, offering 23 articles that meld together preposterous scientific studies and surprising machine learning integrations to yield a can't-put-down piece of hilarious literary and scientific work. Thus far, 'Et al.: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize' has won over readers across the web on platforms including Amazon, Goodreads, Reddit, and social media for its satirical research papers such as“The Pirate Kitty Theory: How a House Cat Being Let Out Led to the Extinction of the Dodo Bird” and“A Loopy Belief Propagation Factor Graph Simulation of My Grandma Nonna's Insane Facebook Feed'.

Readers who enjoy the 'What If' series by Randall Munroe and Janelle Shane's book 'You Look Like a Thing and I Love You' are finding that 'Et al.: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize' falls right in line with this unique and witty style - a style that has gained a cult following of its own.

One recent reviewer said,“If your brain needs a break from work, studying, or just the humdrum monotony of life, I highly recommend Et. al. It takes the form of a satirical scientific journal and will have you in stitches with its nerdy, dry wit. Not only did it make me laugh with every turn of the page, I learned a thing or two along the way. It's the book I didn't know I needed but am happy to have discovered!”

'Et al.: Because Not All Research Deserves a Nobel Prize', released by Packt Publishing, is now available on Amazon

and Goodreads

with a limited-time 5% discount.

ABOUT B. MCGRAW

McGraw is a GTRI research engineer specializing in software and algorithm development and chief editor of the Journal of Astrological Big Data Ecology.

