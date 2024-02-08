Buddi Bench™ Founder And CEO Seth Hunter Launches Virtually Seth, An AI Version Of Himself, Equipped With Seth’S Amassed Knowledge And Expertise

(MENAFN- GetNews) This dynamic AI lets users ask questions and get advice about mental health and addiction issues for free 24/7 in complete anonymity, meaning that Seth's unique experiential knowledge can be shared exponentially - now and even after his death.

One of Seth Hunter's biggest hopes is to encourage more compassion, as well as leave a legacy of caring for others when he departs this world. Through his newly launched Virtually Seth AI, Seth sees this vision coming closer to reality.



Seth is the founder and CEO of buddi bench, a simple yet powerful concept that encourages emotional and mental well-being in people through a social model that simply invites people to sit together and to: chat | connect | care. According to Seth, it's through“creative responses to human distress” that real and powerful progress can be made. Over the past 25+ years, Seth has demonstrated his commitment to and passion for this area. He has worked in a number of environments in which his role was to help those experiencing emotional distress. His work has spanned roles at places such as Centrepoint, The

Connection

at St. Martins, Eastbury Manor House, lecturing on Master's level Clinical Psychology courses at London Southbank University (LSBU), and The Dragon Cafe - an award-winning concept focused on well-being and recovery that emphasises creativity as a means to achieving and maintaining good mental health.

Through experiences such as these, Seth began to realise that mental health and recovery from addictions requires creative approaches and that authentic exploration and connection is the antidote to much of human distress. buddi bench was launched in 2021, yielding an initiative aiming to offer beautifully crafted benches in local parks and pavements across the United Kingdom and beyond where adults can sit and talk about anything they'd like. Using a buddi bench is free, but the not-for-profit does accept donations to keep the initiative operating and expanding.

Now, Seth has announced the release of Virtually Seth. In close collaboration with Coachvox AI, this cutting-edge technology is producing some amazing results. This AI is live and continually improving as Seth works in conjunction with UK accredited and registered UKCP Psychotherapists, BACP Counsellors, and Psychiatrists who are registered with the Royal College of Psychiatrists (RCPsych) to offer the best possible help. As part of training this dynamic AI, Seth has tapped into his 25+ years of experience in mental health and recovery from addictions to upload hundreds of documents, articles, training notes, and presentations that he has created over the years. Seth has dedicated his life to helping others and he hopes this initiative can have a global reach which becomes a part of his legacy long after he's gone.

“With Virtually Seth, I actually have the opportunity to help people and do good from beyond the grave. Mum thinks this is a bit of a creepy idea, I think it's the future!” said Seth.

According to Seth, this AI is for adults and people should consult several mental health care providers when it comes to navigating through difficult topics and times in life. He hopes that Virtually Seth AI can serve as another resource when people are considering options for mental health issues and recovery from addiction such as tips, information and options. With around the clock availability and simple online access from a phone, tablet or computer, Virtually Seth gives people an easy way to get anonymous advice at their fingertips.

From working with homeless young adults to running the UK's first-ever mental health cafe, Seth is pioneering the mental health space by keeping people at the centre of his mission.“I hope Virtually Seth will become the go-to AI app to answer nearly all questions regarding adult mental health and addiction issues in conjunction with - not instead of - mental health and addiction experts - now and after I'm gone.” said Seth.

Virtually Seth can be accessed now via a phone, tablet or computer by anyone from anywhere on the planet. Users simply enter their first name and email address to get started. The AI is free, anonymous, and available 24/7. More information can be found at .

Seth Hunter is the creator of unique mental health tools such as buddi bench, which promotes social and mental well-being, and the Virtually Seth AI that lets users confide mental health and addiction concerns 24/7 & receive expert support for free and in complete anonymity.



