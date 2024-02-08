Law Offices Of Bartholomew Baffuto: Trusted Expertise In Criminal Defense Legal Services

(MENAFN- GetNews) Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto, a reliable DUI law firm, provides effective legal services for criminal charges in New Jersey.

Criminal charges can involve various complex issues, making it essential to retain representation by experienced and reliable attorneys.

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is a client-focused DUI/DWI and criminal defense law firm providing effective legal representation in New Jersey. The reputable DUI law firm is committed to protecting and enforcing the rights of its clients.

They do all they can to ensure clients attain the best possible outcomes. Established by attorney Bartholomew Baffuto, a distinguished DWI and criminal defense attorney, they have achieved a high reputation. Their practice areas include DWI/DUI, domestic violence, all motor vehicle charges, and criminal charges.

In response to a query about their services, a spokesperson of the Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto commented,“We recognize how overwhelming a criminal charge can be; likewise when it involves DWI matters. Our focus as a firm is on the needs of our clients, and this drives us to help them using all our resources and efforts. We are among the leading DUI/DWI firms. We have numerous satisfied clients. Attorney Bartholomew Bafutto, our founder, is a leading criminal defense attorney with a track record of success in various complex cases*. Mr. Baffuto graduated from Rutgers University, School of Law, Camden, New Jersey. With years of experience merged with his expertise, he employs highly effective legal strategies. He has also been in practice since 1991, and he works with an immigration attorney for international clients to protect their future lives in the United States of America. You can count on us.”

The Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto has been in practice for years. The well-experienced DWI firm provides its clients with all the information they need to know about their legal rights and options. Those who need to

do well to contact the Law Offices of Batholomew Baffuto.



The spokesperson added,“As an accomplished criminal defense attorney and former Prosecutor in Irvington, New Jersey, attorney Bartholomew Baffuto represents clients charged with crime.

Attorney Baffuto defends aggressively, employing passionate defense strategies. Mr. Baffuto is committed to pursuing justice for his clients.”

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto provides trusted legal services. Those who want to

do well to consider the firm.

*There is no guarantee of a successful result.

Each case is unique.

Results may vary depending on your particular facts and legal circumstances.

About Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto

Law Offices of Bartholomew Baffuto is a reputable DUI/DWI law firm in New Jersey. People who

do well to contact the firm.

New Jersey DWI lawyer

Media Contact

Company Name: DUI Law Office

Contact Person: New Jersey DWI Lawyer

Email: Send Email

Phone: 732-282-1394

Address: 609 Main Street

City: Toms River

State: NJ 08753

Country: United States

Website:

