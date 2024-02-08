Los Guerreros Redefines Customer Experience With Kuusoft’S Digital Signage Solution

(MENAFN- GetNews) Los Guerreros partners with Kuusoft for dynamic digital signage, redefining customer experience.

Vancouver, BC - Los Guerreros Latin Foods, a premium Latin food products store located in the heart of Kingsway, Vancouver, has partnered with Kuusoft to redefine its customer experience through innovative digital signage solution, NexSigns. As a go-to destination for authentic Latin American flavors, Los Guerreros is committed to providing a unique and satisfying shopping experience for its customers.

It boasts a wide variety of Latin products, snacks, drinks, and culinary delights from different Latin American countries. With such a diverse range of products, the Director of Los Guerreros, Danny Pleitez, decided to digitalize their menu boards. To improve their promotional efforts and provide a dynamic platform for showcasing their offerings, Pleitez opted to replace their traditional printed menu boards with NexSigns .

"We wanted to showcase our promotions and have the flexibility to adjust prices,” said the director. Pleitez was pleasantly surprised how user-friendly NexSigns is. So, now, Kuusoft's digital signage solution helps Los Guerreros strengthen its branding and increase sales by promoting seasonal items in a visually appealing way.

The digital signage software is paired with a media player, Nano-PC3 . This powerful combination empowers Los Guerreros to create and display engaging content on their TV digital screens, enabling them to communicate effectively with customers and enhance overall in-store experience.

Kuusoft is thrilled to collaborate with Los Guerreros and contribute to its mission of offering an unparalleled shopping experience. NexSigns digital signage provides the store with the tools to grab customers' attention, dynamically promote the latest deals, and create an immersive shopping environment.

Starting with one location, Los Guerreros plans to expand using Kuusoft's digital signage solution across all three locations in British Columbia. The user-friendly interface and flexibility of NexSigns align seamlessly with Los Guerreros' goals of staying innovative and meeting the evolving needs of its customers.

As Los Guerreros continues to be a trailblazer in bringing Latin American culinary delights to the community, Kuusoft is proud to be its digital signage partner, contributing to a more engaging and visually appealing customer experience.

About Kuusoft:

Since 2002 Kuusoft has been a leading provider of digital signage solutions, offering a comprehensive suite of hardware and software products to enhance communication and engagement. With a focus on user-friendly solutions and cutting-edge technology, Kuusoft empowers businesses across various industries to create captivating and dynamic visual experiences.

To learn more, please visit

or call

604-639-7055.

About Los Guerreros:

Los Guerreros is a premium Latin food products store located in Vancouver and Lower Mainland, BC. With a commitment to authenticity and variety, Los Guerreros offers a diverse range of Latin American snacks, drinks, and culinary delights.

