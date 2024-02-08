Dukes Of Roots Collaborates With Kabaka Pyramid For An Electrifying Remix Of “Feel The Love”

(MENAFN- GetNews)





The reggae eclectic band, Dukes of Roots, is set to release an exhilarating remix of their single "Feel the Love" on Friday, December 1st. This highly-anticipated release features Grammy award-winning reggae artist Kabaka Pyramid, who brings his unique style and lyrical prowess to the table.

"Feel the Love" has already garnered international success and acclaim since its initial release, but with the addition of Grammy award winning Kabaka Pyramid's talent, this remix promises to be an absolute game-changer. The track is accompanied by a visually stunning music video that perfectly captures the essence of the song.

“Working with Kabaka Pyramid always feels natural because he's very professional and down to earth. We've spent years working together on a lot of projects and every single session is a learning experience,” says Sean Diedrick, keyboardist of Dukes of Roots.

The infectious chorus of the song, "So feel the love surrounding you, just let it in," resonates deeply with listeners and encourages them to embrace love and positivity in their lives. The powerful lyrics combined with the boundless energy emanating from Dukes of Roots and Kabaka Pyramid create an unparalleled listening experience.

With their signature reggae sound along with Kabaka Pyramid's distinct voice and lyrical genius, Dukes of Roots have once again proved their ability to captivate audiences with their profound musical artistry. The collaboration between these talented artists is a testament to their commitment to creating timeless and impactful music.“Feel the Love” featuring Kabaka Pyramid is slated to be on Dukes of Roots debut album set to release early next year (2024).

“I think we all can agree that ultimately it all forwards around to love, so the message is universal. Songs like these are always needed especially in the times we are in now where we feel on the brink of another world war,” says Kabaka Pyramid. He continues to say, "it's always a joy working with my broo Young Pow and Dukes of Roots family."

The infusion of Kabaka Pyramid has elevated the already remarkable "Feel the Love" to new heights. The energizing beats, captivating melody, and profound lyrics make this track an absolute must-listen for both reggae enthusiasts and music lovers across genres.

The accompanying music video for "Feel the Love" directed by Pete Beng beautifully enhances the song's powerful message of love and unity. The stunning visuals captures the essence of the track and amplifies its impact and message to embrace love.

Set to release on Friday, December 1st, via ONErpm,“Feel the Love” remix, will be available on all major streaming platforms. Fans and music enthusiasts alike are eagerly anticipating this release, expecting another reggae masterpiece from Dukes of Roots and Kabaka Pyramid.

For more information about Dukes of Roots, their music, and the upcoming release of "Feel the Love" remix, please visit their official website at . Stay updated by following their official social media channels on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Media Contact

Company Name: Destine Media PR

Contact Person: Ronnie Tomlinson

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

