Soca Ambassador Kes Releases Video For Hit Single “Miracle”

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Soca sensation and ambassador Kes has unveiled the highly anticipated music video for his chart-topping single,“Miracle.” The track, which aims to capture the essence of love and celebration inherent in carnival culture, promises to be a memorable addition to the soca music landscape.



“Miracle” a multi-dimensional love song wrapped in power soca; it's a testament to the transformative power of love, both for the carnival and for interpersonal connections.

Kes explains,“We wanted to create a song that speaks to the love we have for one

another and for the festival itself, acknowledging its importance in our lives.”

The single, characterized by its high tempo and uplifting beats, falls under the genre of power-soca, designed to accompany masqueraders as they revel in the carnival festivities. However, beyond its infectious rhythm,“Miracle” delves into deeper themes of euphoria and spiritual awakening, encapsulating the profound emotions associated with carnival in Trinidad.



The accompanying music video, directed by Oliver Milne, draws inspiration from Kes's

personal experiences. Reflecting on his journey as a young carnival enthusiast, Kes shares,“The video is a homage to my first experience crossing the stage with a band.

Despite not being officially a part of a carnival band and facing challenges, it was a

memorable moment filled with love and camaraderie.”



Set against the vibrant backdrop of carnival celebrations, the video serves as a visual narrative of love and connection, with the festival serving as the perfect setting for romance to unfold.



“Miracle” is set to release on Friday, February 2, 2024, and will be available on all major streaming platforms. To watch the music video, visit

About Kes



One of Trinidad & Tobago's most popular and celebrated musical acts, Kes (aka Kes the Band) has consistently blazed new trails for soca, the uptempo soundtrack of

Caribbean carnival. Vocalist Kees Dieffenthaller (also known individually as Kes) leads the band, which also consists of his brothers Jon (guitar) and Hans Dieffenthaller (drums) and bassist Riad Boochoon. Since officially forming in 2005, Kes has brought soca to stages around the world, while collaborating with the likes of Snoop Dogg,

Wizkid, and Major Lazer. In that time, they've given their genre some of its most indelible anthems (“Wotless,”“Savannah Grass”), while also mastering the art of smoothed-out, island pop jams (“Hello,”“Liki Tiki”). In 2020, the band released the“live in-studio” album We Home, bottling the energy of their celebrated stage show for home listening. Their next album, Man With No Door, drops later this year on California's

Ineffable Records.

Media Contact

Company Name: Destine Media PR

Contact Person: Ronnie Tomlinson

Email: Send Email

Country: United States

Website:

