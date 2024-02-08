Artistic Smiles Longmont Highlights Sedation Options For Anxious Patients

(MENAFN- GetNews) Artistic Smiles Longmont is a leading dentistry company. In a recent update, the company highlighted sedation options for anxious patients.

Longmont, CO - In a website post, Artistic Smiles Longmont highlighted sedation options for anxious patients.

The

Longmont sedation dentist

mentioned that the first option is nitrous oxide or laughing gas. This is a safe and effective form of sedation that is inhaled through a mask used by the patient. Nitrous oxide induces feelings of calmness, relaxation, and even euphoria, helping patients to feel less anxious and more at ease during their dental appointments. Another benefit is that it wears off quickly once the mask is removed.



The

sedation dentist Longmont

asserted that

another sedation option is oral sedation, which involves taking a prescribed medication before the dental appointment. This form of sedation is ideal for patients with moderate-to-severe anxiety and can help them achieve a deeper state of relaxation. The oral sedative is taken an hour before the dental appointment. While the effects of the medication may linger for a few hours, patients will still be conscious and able to respond to their dentist's instructions during the procedure.



The professionals added that for patients with extreme dental anxiety or who require complex dental procedures, IV sedation is also available. This involves administering medication directly into the patient's bloodstream, inducing the state of deep relaxation and often causing the patient to fall asleep during the procedure. With IV sedation, our trained and experienced dental team can closely monitor the patient's vital signs and adjust the level of sedation as needed to ensure their safety and comfort.

About Artistic Smiles Longmont

Artistic Smiles Longmont is a top-rated dentistry company. Whether a patient needs mild relaxation or full sedation, the crew is equipped and knowledgeable to provide the appropriate level of sedation for each individual. From oral sedation to IV sedation, they offer a personalized approach to help patients feel at ease and comfortable throughout their entire dental procedure.

Artistic Smiles Longmont

920 S Hover St, Longmont, CO 80501

(303) 485-8888



Media Contact

Company Name: Artistic Smiles Longmont

Contact Person: Jason Roe

Email: Send Email

Phone: (303) 485-8888

Address: 920 S Hover Street

City: Longmont

State: Colorado

Country: United States

Website:

