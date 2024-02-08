Edible Cutlery Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Edible Cutlery Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global edible cutlery market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



How Big is the Global Edible Cutlery Market:



The global edible cutlery market size reached US$ 34.9 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 69.9 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during 2024-2032.



Market Overview:



Edible cutlery is an innovative and sustainable alternative to traditional disposable utensils. Typically crafted from edible materials like sorghum, rice, or wheat flour, these utensils offer a practical solution to single-use plastic waste. It is designed to be functional and eco-friendly. It provides a unique culinary experience while minimizing environmental impact. These utensils are not only biodegradable but also serve as a source of nutrition, adding an extra layer of sustainability. As awareness of plastic pollution and environmental concerns grows, the popularity of edible cutlery continues to rise, reflecting a shift towards more sustainable and mindful consumption practices.



Global Edible Cutlery Market Trends and Drivers:

The global market is majorly driven by the increasing consumer preferences for sustainability and eco-friendly alternatives. In line with this, the escalating global concern over plastic pollution is significantly contributing to the market growth. As awareness of environmental issues grows, consumers and businesses actively seek sustainable options, and edible cutlery emerges as an appealing solution to the problem of single-use plastic waste. Furthermore, the changing consumer lifestyles and preferences also contribute to market growth. The rise of eco-conscious consumers prioritizing environmentally friendly products propels the demand for edible cutlery.



These consumers, often called the“green consumer” demographic, actively seek products that align with their values, driving the adoption of sustainable alternatives like edible cutlery. Moreover, regulatory initiatives and bans on single-use plastics in various regions are propelling the market. Innovation and product development play a pivotal role in market expansion. Continuous improvements in the taste, texture, and durability of edible cutlery enhance its appeal to consumers and encourage broader adoption. Creative marketing strategies highlighting the environmental benefits and unique characteristics of edible cutlery also contribute to its market growth.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Edible Cutlery Industry are Given Below:





Biotrem Sp. z o.o.

BrightVibes B.V.

EdiblePRO

Edibles by Jack

Founcy

FRENVI

GreenHome

IPPINKA

KDD (India) Private Limited

KOOVEE

Mede Cutlery Company Wisefood



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product:



Spoon

Fork

Knife

Spork Others



Breakup by Raw Material:



Corn

Wheat Bran

Rice Bran Others



Breakup by Flavor:



Plain

Sweet Spicy



Breakup by Application:



Household Commercial



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Online Stores Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



