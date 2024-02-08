Vaccine Storage And Packaging Market: Global Industry Trends, Size, Share, Forecsat 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on vaccine storage and packaging market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global vaccine storage and packaging market size reached US$ 27.8 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 47.4 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028.

The vaccine storage and packaging market encompasses a numerous products and solutions designed for the safe storage and transportation of vaccines. This includes specialized refrigeration units, freezers, packaging materials, temperature monitoring devices, and logistics services. The storage components are crucial for maintaining the potency of vaccines, which often require controlled temperatures. Types of storage and packaging solutions vary, including portable coolers for transportation, ultra-low temperature freezers for long-term storage, and insulated packaging materials for maintaining stable temperatures. These products are essential in preventing vaccine spoilage and ensuring efficacy. The advantages of effective vaccine storage and packaging are manifold, ensuring the integrity of vaccines from manufacturing to administration, thus playing a critical role in global health initiatives.

Market Trends:

The global market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by an increasing focus on immunization programs and the rising demand for effective vaccine distribution systems. Additionally, the rapid development and deployment of vaccines, particularly in response to global health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, are enhancing the importance of reliable storage and packaging solutions. This is leading to growing investment in cold chain infrastructure and innovations in packaging technologies to enhance the stability and shelf-life of vaccines. Along with this, the market is also benefiting from advancements in temperature monitoring systems and data logging technologies, ensuring real-time tracking and maintaining the integrity of vaccines throughout the supply chain. Apart from this, government initiatives and funding in healthcare infrastructure, coupled with growing awareness about vaccination, are propelling market growth. The trend towards outsourcing vaccine storage and distribution to specialized companies is another factor contributing to market expansion, allowing pharmaceutical firms to focus on vaccine development and production.

Competitive Landscape:

AmerisourceBergen Corporation

Arctiko A/S

Cardinal Logistics Management Corporation

DHL International GmbH (The Deutsche Post AG)

Lineage Logistics LLC

McKesson Corporation

Nipro Corporation

PHC Holdings Corporation

Schenker Aktiengesellschaft Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Vaccine Storage and Packaging Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on

region, segment, vaccine storage breakup by segment, vaccine packaging breakup by type and end user.

Breakup by Segment:



Vaccine Storage Vaccine Packaging

Vaccine Storage

Breakup by Segment:



Storage Equipment

Refrigerators

Freezers

Others

Service

Warehouse Storage Services Transportation Services

Vaccine Packaging Breakup by Type:



Packaging Type

Vaccine Cool Bags, Vials and Ampoules

Corrugated Boxes

Others

Packaging Level

Primary

Secondary Tertiary

Breakup by End User:



Biopharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Medical Laboratories Others

Breakup by Region:



Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe( Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

North America (United States, Canada)

Middle East and Africa Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

