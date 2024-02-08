Handbag Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Handbag Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global handbag market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.



The global handbag market size reached US$ 40.9 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 67.3 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.7% during 2024-2032.



A handbag is a portable accessory designed to hold personal items such as wallets, keys, mobile phones, and cosmetics. Traditionally considered a fashion statement, handbags come in various styles, sizes, and materials, including leather, fabric, and synthetic materials. They serve both functional and aesthetic purposes, offering a convenient way to carry essentials while complementing an individual's overall attire. Handbags are not limited to any particular gender or age group and are available in diverse designs to cater to different tastes and requirements. Over the years, they have evolved from mere utility items to become status symbols, often identified with luxury and style. Brands ranging from high-end luxury names to more accessible, mass-market labels contribute to this expansive market.



Global Handbag Market Trends:



The global handbag market is propelled by the rising purchasing power of consumers worldwide, which has led to increased spending on fashion and lifestyle products. The rise in e-commerce and online shopping platforms has also significantly impacted market dynamics, offering consumers a wider range of options and competitive pricing. Moreover, the influence of social media and celebrity endorsements cannot be underestimated, as these platforms effectively drive brand awareness and consumer preference.



Seasonal fashion cycles and limited-edition releases also generate excitement and a sense of urgency, encouraging consumer spending. On the technological front, innovations in materials, such as sustainable and cruelty-free alternatives to leather, are attracting a new segment of environmentally conscious buyers. The growing trend of personalization, where consumers can customize their handbags with initials, colors, or specific hardware, adds an additional layer of allure to the market.



By the IMARC Group, Some of the Top Competitive Landscape Operating in the Industry are Given Below:





Burberry Group

Chanel International BV

Christian Dior SE

Coach

Etienne Aigner

Furla

Kate Spade & Company

Hermès International

LVMH

Michael Kors

Mulberry

Nicole Lee Prada Holding BV



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Product Type:



Satchel

Bucket Bag

Clutch

Tote Bag Others



Breakup by Material Type:



Leather

Fabric

Rubber Others



Breakup by Distribution Channel:



Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Departmental Stores

Specialty Stores

Discount Stores

Online Stores Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



