Biden administration suggests actions to improve transparency in residential real estate transactions

(MENAFN) The Biden administration is advancing efforts to enhance transparency in residential real estate transactions as part of its broader strategy to combat money laundering and illicit financial activities within the American financial system. In line with this objective, the Treasury Department's Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) introduced a new regulation on Wednesday aimed at unveiling the owners behind certain all-cash purchases. The proposed regulation would mandate real estate professionals to provide information to FinCEN regarding non-financed sales of residential real estate involving legal entities, trusts, and shell companies.



Transactions involving all-cash purchases in the residential real estate market have long been identified as particularly vulnerable to money laundering activities. Under the proposed rule, real estate professionals would be obligated to report details about such transactions to FinCEN, thereby increasing visibility into the ownership structures behind these purchases. Notably, the regulation would not extend to requiring the reporting of sales made to individual buyers.



FinCEN Director Andrea Gacki underscored the necessity of the proposed measures, highlighting the exploitation of the U.S. residential real estate market by illicit actors seeking to launder proceeds from serious crimes while maintaining anonymity. Gacki emphasized the adverse impact of such activities on law-abiding Americans, who often face inflated housing prices as a consequence. She characterized the proposed regulation as a significant step toward addressing the abuse of the U.S. residential real estate sector and safeguarding both economic and national security interests.



The initiative reflects the administration's commitment to strengthening anti-money laundering efforts and bolstering regulatory mechanisms to counter illicit financial practices. By imposing reporting requirements on real estate professionals, the proposed regulation aims to mitigate the misuse of residential real estate transactions for illicit purposes, thereby promoting greater accountability and integrity within the housing market.

