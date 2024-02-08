Spyre Therapeutics Announces Three Abstracts Accepted For Presentation At The 19Th Annual Congress Of The European Crohn's And Colitis Organisation

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE ) (the "Company" or "Spyre"), a development-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease ("IBD"), today announced three abstracts co-written with Spyre's research partner, Paragon Therapeutics, Inc., highlighting that the Company's co-lead product candidates, SPY001 and SPY002, have been accepted for presentation as posters at the upcoming 19th Annual Congress of the European Crohn's and Colitis Organisation (ECCO), held February 21-24, 2024, in Stockholm, Sweden. SPY001 is a fully optimized and half-life extended antibody targeting α4β7 and SPY002 is a fully optimized and half-life extended antibody targeting TL1A, both in development for the treatment of IBD.

"We are thrilled to share preclinical findings supporting our two lead programs, SPY001 and SPY002, during the ECCO Congress," said Joshua Friedman, MD, PhD, SVP of Clinical Development of Spyre. "The preclinical potency, selectivity, and drug-like properties of these investigational antibodies match our ideal product profiles. Further, the half-life extension observed in animal studies supports the potential for human dosing every other month or quarterly, which, if supported by clinical trial results, would be a significant improvement compared to today's approved therapies. We are eager to initiate Phase 1 clinical studies in each program this year."

The posters will be available for viewing during the ECCO Congress beginning on Friday, February 23, 2024, and details are as follows:

Title : Development and Characterization of a Novel Extended Half-Life Monoclonal Antibody Drug Candidate Targeting Integrin α4β7 for the Treatment of IBD

Authors : Eric Zhu, Daniel Rios, Rita Vaz, Joshua Friedman, Deanna Nguyen, Andy Spencer, Hussam Shaheen, Jason Oh

Title : A Novel Monoclonal Antibody Drug Candidate SPY001 Targeting Integrin α4β7 for the Treatment of IBD Demonstrates Prolonged Half-Life in Non-Human Primates

Authors : Eric Zhu, Daniel Rios, Rita Vaz, Joshua Friedman, Deanna Nguyen, Andy Spencer, Jason Oh, Hussam Shaheen

Title : Development and Characterization of SPY002, a Novel Extended Half-life Monoclonal Antibody Drug Candidate Targeting TL1A for the Treatment of IBD

Authors : Eric Zhu, Daniel Rios, Jacob Milligan, Joana Ministro, Joshua Friedman, Deanna Nguyen, Andy Spencer, Jason Oh, Hussam Shaheen

Full session details can be accessed via the ECCO program .

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, rational therapeutic combinations, and precision medicine approaches. Spyre's pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at .

Forward-Looking Statements

