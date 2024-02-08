Lucid Diagnostics Executes Contract To Provide Esoguard® Esophageal Precancer Testing As A Covered Benefit For 9/11 Responders And Survivors

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The World Trade Center Health Program will now cover the cost of EsoGuard testing for its more than 120,000 participants

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD ) ("Lucid" or the "Company") a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company, and majority-owned subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM , PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), today announced that it has contracted with the World Trade Center Health Program ("WTCHP") to provide the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA test as a covered benefit to the more than 120,000 responders and survivors who participate in the program. The WTCHP provides medical monitoring and treatment to those directly affected by the 9/11 terrorist attacks, including members of the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) and other emergency responders at the World Trade Center, recovery and cleanup workers and those who were in the New York City Disaster Area on September 11, 2001, or in the months that followed. EsoGuard is now reimbursable at $2,475.81 per test prescribed by clinicians at one of WTCHP's Clinical Centers of Excellence.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to provide EsoGuard esophageal precancer testing to those affected by the devastating 9/11 terrorist attacks," said Lishan Aklog, M.D. , Lucid's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As a result of their exposure to dust, smoke, and debris, these heroes are at increased risk of developing cancer, just as firefighters are in general. In fact, nearly 35,000 have already been certified as suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), and therefore are at increased risk of developing esophageal cancer. Lucid remains deeply committed to expanding patient access to EsoGuard testing, with the ultimate goal of preventing esophageal cancer and cancer deaths. We look forward to offering EsoGuard testing to WTCHP participants through dedicated #CheckYourFoodTube Precancer Testing events in the New York metropolitan area. This new program is the product of our ongoing, intensive efforts to drive coverage for EsoGuard testing through direct contracting initiatives."

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical diagnostics company focused on cancer prevention, and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM ). Lucid is focused on the millions of patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD), also known as chronic heartburn, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer. Lucid's EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test, performed on samples collected in a brief, noninvasive office procedure with its EsoCheck Esophageal Cell Collection Device, is the first and only commercially available diagnostic test capable of serving as a widespread screening tool for at-risk patients to mitigate the risks of cancer and cancer deaths through early detection of esophageal precancer.

For more information, please visit and for more information about its parent company PAVmed, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Lucid's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of Lucid's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance Lucid's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from Lucid's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when Lucid's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of Lucid's products once cleared and commercialized; Lucid's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, Lucid continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on Lucid's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond Lucid's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect Lucid's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in Lucid's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by Lucid Diagnostics after its most recent Annual Report.

Lucid disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE Lucid Diagnostics