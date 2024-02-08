Disney announces robust earnings, driven by theme parks, cost cuts

(MENAFN) In its latest financial report, The Walt Disney Co. revealed robust earnings for the fourth quarter of 2023, surpassing analysts' expectations. The company attributed this success to strategic cost reductions and the continued growth of its theme parks division. CEO Bob Iger expressed confidence in the company's ability to achieve profitability with its streaming services. A key contributor to this goal is the anticipated debut of Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)" on Disney+ in March, along with the announcement of a sequel to the popular film "Moana," slated for release in November. Additionally, Disney unveiled plans to launch a standalone ESPN streaming service in 2025, distinct from the sports streaming platform it intends to introduce in collaboration with Fox and Warner Bros. Discovery later this year.



During the fiscal first quarter, Disney reported earnings of USD1.91 billion, or USD1.04 per share, marking a significant increase of 49% from the same period in the previous year when earnings were USD1.28 billion, or 70 cents per share. Adjusted for one-time accounting items, the company's earnings stood at USD1.22 per share for the quarter. Despite revenue remaining relatively stable at USD23.55 billion compared to the previous year's USD23.51 billion, the company outperformed analysts' expectations. According to a FactSet poll, analysts had forecasted earnings of 99 cents per share on revenue of USD23.7 billion.



Disney's impressive financial results underscore its resilience and adaptability in navigating challenges while capitalizing on opportunities within its diverse portfolio of businesses.

