The Habit Tours AZ: The Habit Burger Grill Hits The Road With The Charmobile For A Culinary Adventure Across Arizona

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Habit Burger Grill , the California-based restaurant company renowned for its award-winning Charburgers grilled over an open flame, signature sandwiches, fresh salads, and more, is thrilled to announce The Habit Tours AZ. This culinary journey features The Habit Burger Truck, affectionately known as The Charmobile, as it rolls through the beautiful landscapes of Arizona, sharing California flame-fresh food with local communities in support of Phoenix-based non-profit organizations. Its mission? To spread joy and flavor across the Grand Canyon State!



From now until April 30, The Habit's Charmobile will be on the move, making appearances at events across the state. Join us at The Phoenix Zoo, M3F Music Festival, Roosevelt Row, and more. Plus, 30% of the proceeds will be donated in support of local charities.

As The Charmobile travels through Arizona, it will offer California flame-fresh food, inviting communities to savor the distinctive taste of Habit's handcrafted menu items, like its classic Charburger, tempura green beans, and veggie burger options. But this initiative goes beyond serving delicious food; it's a celebration of joy, flavor, and a connection with the heart of Arizona, which boasts 20 Habit Burger Grill restaurants in major cities across the state.

“I'm excited to share our food with the people of Arizona on The Charmobile,” said Director of Culinary Innovation, Jason Triail.“It's not just about our famous Charburgers; it's about creating moments of joy through delicious experiences. And to contribute to charity in the process truly speaks to my heart."

The Habit Wants to Feed Your Event... FOR FREE!

The Habit's Charmobile is in Arizona to support delicious events! Make your occasions memorable with a free visit from The Charmobile. Whether it's a wedding, office gathering, family reunion, sporting, or charity event, don't miss the chance to bring this mobile culinary experience to your party for free. Visit for more details on being chosen for an event. Minimum requirement: 100-300 people.

Where to Catch The Charmobile:

The Habit Tours AZ is not just about delivering exceptional food; it's a community-focused journey that invites Arizonans to be a part of something extraordinary.

Catch The Charmobile at public events throughout Phoenix and Mesa! Please note that division targets and timelines are subject to potential adjustments.