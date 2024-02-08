               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
European Energy A/S: Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting


2/8/2024 7:52:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 5/2024 (08.02.2024)

Today, Thursday 8 February 2024 an extraordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 13:00 CET via Microsoft Teams:

Agenda:

  • Election of chairperson of the meeting.
  • Election of new member to the board of directors.

    The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting is attached.

    For further information, please contact Investor Relations: ....


    Attachment

    • Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting

    MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107827837


