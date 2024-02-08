European Energy A/S: Minutes Of Extraordinary General Meeting

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company announcement 5/2024 (08.02.2024)

Today, Thursday 8 February 2024 an extraordinary general meeting with the following agenda was held at 13:00 CET via Microsoft Teams:

Agenda:

Election of chairperson of the meeting.Election of new member to the board of directors.

The minutes of the extraordinary general meeting is attached.

Attachment

Minutes of Extraordinary General Meeting