               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Transactions In Connection With Share Buy-Back Program


2/8/2024 7:52:01 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Announcement

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 5 May 2021, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the“Company”) announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 32bn (around USD 5bn) to be executed over a period of two years. On 2 November 2021, the Company decided to extend the current share buy-back program by additionally DKK 32 billion (around USD 5 billion) during 2024 and 2025 bringing the total program up to DKK 64 billion (around USD 10 billion). On 12 August 2022 the Company announced an increase of the share buy-back program up to DKK 84 billion (around USD 12 billion).
As announced on 3 November 2023, during the fifth phase of the program running from 6 November 2023 up to 1 May 2024, the Company will buy back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 11bn. The fifth phase of the share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the“Safe Harbour Regulation”).

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period Monday February 5, 2024 to Wednesday February 7, 2024:

Number of A shares Average purchase price A shares, DKK Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 604,524 8,713,371,599
5 February 2024 850 12,375.0353 10,518,780
6 February 2024 850 12,555.9412 10,672,550
7 February 2024 850 12,599.7059 10,709,750
Total 5-7 February 2024 2,550 31,901,080
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 2,703 12,510.2275 33,815,145
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 110,766 1,276,441,001
Accumulated under the program (market and A.P. Møller Holding A/S) 609,777 8,779,087,823
Number of B shares Average purchase price B shares, DKK Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,501,736 37,443,426,912
5 February 2024 3,391 12,503.2660 42,398,575
6 February 2024 3,391 12,733.3147 43,178,670
7 February 2024 3,391 12,817.7986 43,465,155
Total 5-7 February 2024 10,173 129,042,400
Bought from A.P. Møller Holding A/S* 8,154 12,684.7931 103,431,803
Bought from the Foundation* 2,568 12,684.7931 32,574,549
Accumulated in fifth phase of the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 450,697 5,250,205,389
Accumulated under the program (market, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and the Foundation) 2,522,631 37,708,475,663

*) According to separate agreements, A.P. Møller Holding A/S and A.P. Møller og Hustru Chastine Mc-Kinney Møllers Familiefond (the Foundation) participates on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the share buy-back program.

Page 1 of 2

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 350,555 A shares and 1,451,082 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 10.25% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

As announced today (in separate announcement) the share buy-back program has been terminated with immediate effect and no further shares will be acquired.

Copenhagen, February 8, 2024

Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 5357 1650
Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521

Page 2 of 2

Attachments

  • Announcement - Transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2024
  • Daily transactions in connection with share buy-back program - week 6 2024

MENAFN08022024004107003653ID1107827834

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search