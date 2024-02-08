Special Mission Aircraft Market Size To Surpass USD 26.5 Billion By 2031 At Sustained CAGR Of 5.9%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Increase in demand for drones and industry-specific solutions, & rise in spending to procure defense equipment globally, rise in adoption of autonomous aircraft

PORTLAND, OR, US, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Special Mission Aircraft Market by Application (Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR), Command and Control, Communication and Navigation, Others), by Platform (Military Aviation, Commercial Aviation, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle), by End-User (Defence, Commercial and Civil, Space), by Point of Sale (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global special mission aircraft industry generated $15.3 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Pages Now:There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the special mission aircraft market such as increase in demand for drones, rise in demand for industry-specific solutions, and rise in spending to procure defense equipment globally. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Emerging countries in the region, such as India and China, are investing heavily in aerospace and defense industry, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the special mission aircraft industry.Drivers, Restraints, and OpportunitiesIncrease in demand for drones and industry-specific solutions, and rise in spending to procure defense equipment globally, rise in adoption of autonomous aircrafts, and increase in demand for air-to-air refueling are expected to drive the growth of the global special mission aircraft market. On the other hand, lack of skilled and trained personnel is expected to hinder the growth to some extent. However, extensive applications of mission-specific systems for conducting search-and-rescue, maritime patrol, medical evacuation, VIP transportation, and other duties are expected to create ample opportunities for the industry.Prominent Market PlayersThe key players that operate in this special mission aircraft market are BAE Systems Plc., Bombardier, Dassault Aviation, Elbit Systems Ltd., General Atomics, Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc., Leonardo S.p.A., Lockheed Martin Corporation, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Saab AB, Textron Inc., Thales Group, and The Boeing Company.Procure Complete Research Report Now:Based on application, the intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global special mission aircraft market. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is mainly due to increased demand for the acquisition of surveillance aircraft due to factors such as drug trafficking and deep-sea piracy.The special mission aircraft market is segmented into application, platform, end-user and point of sale. The application segment is further divided as intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), command & control, communication & navigation, and others. By platform, the market is classified into military aviation, commercial aviation, and unmanned aerial vehicle. On the basis of end-user, it is divided into defense, commercial & civil, and space. By point of sale, it is segmented into OEM, and aftermarket. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.Regional Analysis:Based on region, the global special mission aircraft market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest market share in 2021, holding more than one-third of the global market. In addition, the same segment is expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period. The growth is because of surge in defense expenditure across various countries in the Asia-Pacific region.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying:The report analyzes these key players in the global special mission aircraft market. These players have implemented key business strategies such as strategic expansion, new product launches, alliances, and joint ventures for enhancing market penetration and reinforcing their position in the industry. The report helps the target audience in determining the market performance, performance of each segment, product portfolio development in the market, and contributions made by each player to the market expansion.KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDYBy application, the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance (ISR) segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period .By platform, the military aviation segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.By end-user, the defense segment is projected to lead the global special mission aircraft market.By point of sale, the aftermarket segment is projected to lead the global special mission aircraft marketRegion-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.Check out more related studies published by AMR Research:Aircraft Manufacturing Market -Aircraft Micro Turbine Engine Market -Aircraft Fuel Systems Market -Autonomous Aircraft Market -

