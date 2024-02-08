LIT Lighting Design Awards 2024 Launches Global Call For Entries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Performing Arts Center by Ann Kale Associates. Ciro Coelho Photography.

Persephone Reconsiders Her Fat. Eleftheria Deko & Associates. Photo credit: Gavriil Papadiotis / John Stathis

LIT Lighting Design Awards

Recognizing achievements in Lighting Product Design, Architectural, and Entertainment Lighting Design, the Awards contribute to the appreciation of innovation.

BAAR, ZUG, SWITZERLAND, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The LIT Lighting Design Awards is officially open for submissions, inviting the world's brightest minds in lighting design to join its annual celebration of excellence. This distinguished event, renowned for honoring the pinnacle of creativity and innovation, boasts an expansive array of categories, comprising 31 in Architectural Lighting Design, 15 in Entertainment Lighting Design, and an impressive 44 in Lighting Product Design.In 2023, the program attracted over 800 submissions from 58 countries, showcasing an extraordinary spectrum of work. Notable recognitions included the Architectural Lighting Design of the Year 2023 awarded to ERRELUCE for their remarkable work on IronPlate Restaurant, and the Lighting Product Design of the Year 2023 claimed by Hydrel for their FLAME Lighting Technique. The introduction of the Entertainment Lighting Design of the Year category saw Eleftheria Deko & Associates triumph for their work on "Persephone Reconsiders Her Fate." Introduced in 2018, the Lifetime Achievement Award celebrated Roger Narboni for his outstanding contributions spanning landscape, urban, heritage, and architectural lighting over 35 years. DarkSky received the prestigious Spotlight Prize for their unwavering commitment to preserving the darkness of the sky."At the LIT Lighting Design Awards, we invite you to join us in celebrating the amazing potential of light and its ability to transform the world around us. Our program goes beyond recognizing great designs; it's about appreciating the positive impact of lighting solutions. We take pride in providing a stage where creative minds come together to showcase their talents while being mindful of the long-term effects on our environment. The LIT Design Awards values the importance of sustainability in lighting design, encouraging designers to share their approaches and contribute to a more environmentally friendly future for our planet," shared Program Director, Astrid Hébert.The 2024 jury, composed of 35 experienced designers, lighting experts, academics and media representatives will select the winners in each category in November 2024. Past jurors have included Sooner Routhier, CEO of The Playground, Roland Greil from Roland Greil & The Black Project, Emmy Award Winner Peter Morse; Randy Reid, Editor at designing lighting (dl), Sally Storey, Creative Director at John Cullen Lighting and Founding Director at Lighting Design International, Thiago Gaya, Publisher of L+D Magazine and Founder of the LEDforum, amongst others.To ensure winners receive the recognition they deserve, LIT Lighting Design Awards have joined forces with notable media partners such as V2com, D5mag, Silhouette Awards, World Design Organization, and DesignWanted, guaranteeing extensive global publicity for the awarded projects. Additionally, winners work will be featured in the annual Book of Design distributed worldwide and presented with the coveted LIT Lighting Design Awards certificate and badge of achievement, along with a year-round profile in the LIT Awards Online Directory. Participating in the awards process offers a valuable learning experience, allowing companies to benchmark their work against industry peers and gain insights into areas for improvement.To encourage early submissions, a 10% Early Bird discount is available until April 28th, 2024. For detailed information and to submit entries, please visit litawards . Illuminate your brilliance – be part of the LIT Lighting Design Awards 2024!

