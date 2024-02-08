Chris Gayle To Lead Telangana Tigers In Inaugural Indian Veteran Premier League

(MENAFN- IANS) Dehradun, Feb 8 (IANS) Former West Indian batter Chris Gayle will captain Telangana Tigers in the inaugural edition of the Indian Veteran Premier League (IVPL), slated from February 23 to March 3 here at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium.

Joining Gayle in the Telangana Tigers lineup are former Indian cricketers Sudip Tyagi and Manpreet Goni, along with former West Indies batter Ricardo Powell.

Gayle, who holds the record for the most runs in the shortest format of the game, is poised to unleash his trademark power-hitting skills in Dehradun.

Expressing his excitement for the tournament, He said, "What gets me going? My belief in myself and the sounds of the crowd going crazy. This is the Universe Boss, and I'm back on the pitch with big names in the first Indian Veteran Premier League. So gear up for the IVPL because old is gold."

Organised by the Board for Veteran Cricket in India (BVCI), the IVPL promises an extraordinary showcase of cricketing talent, bringing together veterans such as Sehwag, Munaf Patel, Suresh Raina, Rajat Bhatia, Chris Gayle, Praveen Kumar, Yusuf Pathan, Herschelle Gibbs, and many more.

Praveen Tyagi, the Acting President of BVCI and Chairman of IVPL said: "We are trying to create one of the best League in India after IPL, we have added the World's best cricketers for the stature of Veteran Cricket, such as Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina. This will infuse a new energy for Veteran Cricket in India as well as it will work like magic for Veteran Cricketers, who are living their passion for playing with International Cricketers from the World."

The participating teams include VVIP Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan Legends, Red Carpet Delhi, Chhattisgarh Warriors, Telangana Tigers, and Mumbai Champions.

Each team will have four to five iconic players from across the World.

--IANS

bc/bsk/