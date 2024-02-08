Airless Packaging Market: Global Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Forecast 2023-2028

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Airless Packaging Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on airless packaging market growth . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global airless packaging market size reached US$ 5.7 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 7.9 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2023-2028.

Airless packaging, a modern solution in the packaging industry, is designed to minimize air exposure for products, primarily in the beauty, skincare, and pharmaceutical sectors. This packaging system, typically using rigid or flexible containers, employs a non-pressurized vacuum dispensing system that relies on a mechanical pump. Types of airless packaging include bottles, jars, and tubes, each engineered to prevent air ingress and maintain product integrity. Additionally, the primary advantages of airless packaging are its ability to preserve the product's quality, extend shelf life, and reduce preservatives' necessity. Moreover, it ensures precise and controlled dispensing, minimizing waste and maximizing product usage. This packaging type is also gaining recognition for its sustainability credentials, as it often uses recyclable materials and promotes less product waste through efficient dispensing mechanisms.

Market Trends:

The global market is experiencing significant growth, driven by the escalating demand in the cosmetics and skincare industries, where product preservation and longevity are paramount, heavily influencing market expansion. The demand for creative packaging solutions is also influenced by these sectors' trend towards more natural and organic products, which often have shorter shelf lives and are more prone to contamination. Along with this, technological advancements in packaging design and materials are also propelling the market, offering more aesthetically appealing, user-friendly, and sustainable options. In addition, the increasing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of airless packaging, coupled with a growing preference for premium packaging in the personal care sector, is propelling the market. Moreover, the rise in e-commerce and online retailing, which demands robust and efficient packaging for transportation and storage, is another significant factor driving the demand for airless packaging solutions. Furthermore, ongoing research and development leading to more cost-effective and environmentally friendly airless packaging options are creating a positive market outlook.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



ALBEA, Amcor plc

AptarGroup Inc.

Fusion Packaging

LUMSON S.p.A

Ningbo Gidea Packaging Co. Ltd

Quadpack, Raepak Ltd.

Silgan Holdings Inc. Sonoco Products Company

Key Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, material, product and application.

Breakup by Material:



Glass

Plastic Others

Breakup by Product:



Bottles and Jars

Bags and Pouches

Tubes Others

Breakup by Application:



Personal Care and Homecare

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverages Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, South Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, Peru, Others) Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2017-2022)

Market Outlook (2023-2028)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

