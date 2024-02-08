Musk hints on acquiring Disney at LA premier of ‘Lola’

(MENAFN) Elon Musk, the multi-talented entrepreneur, surprised many by appearing at the Los Angeles premiere of "Lola," an indie film co-directed by American actress Nicola Peltz. In photos, Musk can be seen posing alongside Peltz and her father, Nelson Peltz.



His presence at the event, especially considering his status as the second richest individual globally, raised eyebrows and prompted questions about his priorities. Why would Musk attend the premiere of a relatively unknown movie when he likely has more pressing matters to attend to?



Speculation suggests that Musk's attendance could be linked to Nelson Peltz, an activist investor who has recently targeted Disney CEO Bob Iger, someone Musk has clashed with publicly.



While there are no definitive answers, Musk's appearance could be interpreted as an attempt to build connections with Peltz. When questioned by a reporter about his presence at the event, Musk's response added further intrigue to the situation.



"I’m just here with friends... Thinking about what companies to acquire," he replied, swiftly leaving the journalist while noticeably giggling to himself.



To clarify, Musk did not explicitly state that he was considering purchasing Disney. However, considering his recent disputes with both Iger and Peltz's stance on the issue, it's reasonable to interpret his comments as potentially alluding to the international media conglomerate.

