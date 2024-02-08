CORVUS JANITORIAL SYSTEMS RANKED AMONG THE TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR MAGAZINE's HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

In the prior year, Corvus Janitorial Systems was ranked #190, and in 2022 it was ranked #364. "Entrepreneur Magazine's recognition of the value we offer to our franchisees and customers thrills us. However, we owe all the credit to our outstanding franchisee partners and supportive teammates," Founder and Co-CEO Justin Douglas remarks.

The 2024 Franchise 500® ranks Corvus Janitorial Systems as #124 for its outstanding performance.

"Every brand on the Franchise 500 has its own unique story, but they all collectively make the same statement: Franchising is strong and resilient, is full of innovation and opportunity, and provides a powerful entrepreneurial path for many people," says Jason Feifer, editor in chief of Entrepreneur magazine. "Our 45th annual ranking is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is then given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranked order.



Over its 45 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Corvus' position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

About Corvus Janitorial Systems

Corvus Janitorial Systems is a franchisor of commercial and office cleaning systems which delivers customized janitorial and office cleaning services to a range of industries and organizations through its national network of locally owned owner-operated franchisees. The company has 22 regional support offices across the United States with nearly 2,000 franchisees. Corvus has been recognized in Entrepreneur Magazine's 2024 lists: Franchise 500, Top Ten Franchises for under $50,000, and Fastest Growing Franchises.

To view Corvus Janitorial Systems in the full ranking, visit or pick up a copy of the January/February 2024 issue of Entrepreneur on newsstands now.