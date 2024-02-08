(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Laser Capture Microdissection Market was valued USD 134.4 Million in 2023 and projected to reach USD 294.4 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Richmond, Feb. 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a research report " Laser Capture Microdissection Market ” , by Product Type (Consumable, Reagents and media, Assay kits, Instruments, Software and services, Others), System (Ultraviolent, Infrared, Immunofluorescence, Others), Application (Research and development, Molecular Biology, Cell Biology, Forensic science, Diagnostics, Others), End user (Academic and government research institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceuticals and biotechnology companies, Contract research organizations and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" Global Laser Capture Microdissection Market Report Scope:

The laser capture microdissection (LCM) market is expected to experience growth opportunities in emerging, to increasing research funding, particularly in the life sciences and medical fields, which plays a crucial role in driving the adoption of advanced like laser capture. Laser microdissection is a nonmolecular, minimally disruptive method to obtain cytologically and/or phenotypically defined cells or groups of cells from heterogeneous tissues. It is a versatile technology and allows the preparation of homogenous isolates of specific subpopulations of cells from which RNA/DNA or protein can be extracted for RT-polymerase chain reaction (PCR), quantitative PCR, Western blot analyses, and mass spectrophotometry. Laser capture microdissection (LCM) under direct microscopic visualization permits rapid one-step procurement of selected human cell populations from a section of complex, heterogeneous tissue. In this technique, a transparent thermoplastic film (ethylene vinyl acetate polymer) is applied to the surface of the tissue section on a standard glass histopathology slide; a carbon dioxide laser pulse then specifically activates the film above the cells of interest. Strong focal adhesion allows selective procurement of the targeted cells. Multiple examples of LCM transfer and tissue analysis, including polymerase chain reaction amplification of DNA and RNA, and enzyme recovery from transferred tissue are demonstrated.

Increase in R&D will lead more companies

In research and development LCM is widely used in various medical research areas from neuroscience, cancer, forensic science research to biomarker discovery and clinical diagnostics. Its applications in these areas are mainly based on molecular biology such as genetics and proteomics. In genetics, various genetic materials such as mRNA, DNA, and microRNA, can be extracted from captured cells/tissues, and used for various applications quantitative real time polymerase chain reaction, microarray gene chip analysis, representation difference analysis, expression sequence tags, and serial analysis of gene expression. In proteomics, as an apparelled approach of genomics, proteins extracted from LCM tissues can be used for 2-dimensional polyacrylamide gel electrophoresis, mass spectrometry, western blotting and peptide sequencing.

Market Dynamics

Drivers:



Increase in healthcare expenditures by government

Rising Incidence of chronic diseases Growth in improvement of laser technique

Opportunities:



Technological single-cell RNA Advancements

Health and Wellness Trends

Rising demand for LCM for interpretable DNA Improving efficiency and reliability of cell

Advancements in LCM Technologies

LCM is a state-of-the-art technology for isolating pure cell populations from a heterogeneous tissue specimen. It can precisely target and capture the cells of interest for a wide range of downstream assays. The use of UV laser technology in the surgery, but their approach required massive space-occupying instruments to dissect subpopulations of cell types from a heterogeneous background . LCM was devised at the NIH by Lance Liotta, Emmert-Buck and their team who recognized a need to develop a microscope-based microdissection system for accurate and efficient dissection of cells from histological tissue sections of solid tumors to fully exploit emerging molecular analytical technologies. At present, thousands of researchers' worldwide benefit from this technology, and thousands of publications involving LCM have appeared. As a result, approaches to molecular analysis of pathologic processes have been enhanced significantly.

North America dominates the market for Laser capture microdissection.

North America stands out as the dominating region in the global Laser Capture Microdissection Market, with the United States leading in consumption and market share. Growth trends in pharmaceutical companies and CROs. The region's dominance can be attributed to the high prevalence of busy lifestyles, a strong culture of convenience, and a well-established food and beverage industry. The U.S. market particularly benefits from a diverse consumer base with a increase in healthcare expenditure by government.

Asia-Pacific, and specifically India, is emerging as a key player with substantial growth potential in the Laser Capture Microdissection Market. Increase in Research and development companies .India's market is driven by a rising urban population, increasing disposable incomes, and a shift towards Westernized living habits. The convenience factor aligns well with the fast-paced urban life in countries like India, making laser capture microdissections increasingly popular. Additionally, government initiatives promoting the research and development processing sector and contribute to the market's growth.

Another noteworthy region is the Middle East and Africa, where the demand for convenient food solutions is on the rise due to changing lifestyles and an expanding working-class population. South Africa, in particular, showcases promise as a market with high growth potential, driven by urbanization and a growing awareness of convenient food options.

The Ultraviolent Segments is anticipated to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

UV-based method for LCM, which operated on a quite different principle than IR LCM. Currently, these platforms use tissue that has been mounted on a 6 μm membrane and placed on a glass slide, onto which the operator directs an UV laser beam under direct visualization. The narrow-beam UV laser is used to draw around the cell or cells of interest leaving the desired cell population intact while simultaneously ablating away unwanted tissue. By increasing the power of the laser, the desired cells were subsequently catapulted against gravity into an overhanging cap. There are major advantages of this method, it avoids any intricate operator dependent step, and by ablating the adjacent rim of unwanted tissue, non-specific adherence of tissue to the cap is avoided.

