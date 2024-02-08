Herpes Simplex Virus Treatment Market Is Projected To Experience A CAGR Of 4.12% Throughout The Forecast Period

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The herpes simplex virus treatment market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% during the forecast period.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, February 8, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the herpes simplex virus treatment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.12% between 2022 and 2029.Herpes simplex virus treatment helps to reduce the frequency and severity of outbreaks and controls the spread of the herpes simplex virus through various medication methods. The increasing prevalence of such viruses is a major driving force behind the market growth. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) infection affects 3.7 billion people worldwide under the age of 50 (67%), and 491 million people aged 15 to 49 (13%) are infected with herpes simplex virus type 2 (HSV-2).Herpes simplex virus (HSV) is a sexually transmitted disease that has affected millions of people worldwide. It can be cured with the help of anti-viral drugs such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir. In addition, several improvements in diagnostic technologies contributed to the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market.Several product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market, which is driving the growth of the herpes simplex virus treatment market. For instance, in May 2023, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Vyjuvek, a herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vector-based gene therapy, for treating wounds in individuals 6 months of age and older with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB) and have mutations in the collagen type VII alpha 1 chain (COL7A1) gene.Access sample report or view details:The herpes simplex virus treatment market, based on treatment is segmented into two main categories namely herpes simplex virus-1, and herpes simplex virus-2. Herpes simplex virus-1 (HSV-1) accounts for a major market share as it is highly contagious and can easily be transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals. Herpes simplex virus treatment provides relief to those infected with the virus through antiviral medications such as acyclovir, valacyclovir, and famciclovir and shown to be effective in reducing outbreak severity and duration.The herpes simplex virus treatment market, based on drugs is segmented into four main categories namely acyclovir, valacyclovir, famciclovir, and others. Acyclovir is considered the most frequently prescribed drug for herpes simplex virus treatment. It comes in several forms, including oral tablets, creams, and intravenous injections, and works by inhibiting virus replication, which reduces the severity and duration of herpes outbreaks. It targets viral DNA replication enzymes, which are required for the virus's reproduction and spread throughout the body.The herpes simplex virus treatment market, based on end-user is segmented into three main categories namely hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and online pharmacy. Hospital pharmacies are anticipated to account for a significant share as such pharmacies stock and supply these antiviral medications to healthcare professionals, facilitating timely treatment and improved outcomes for patients with HSV infections.North America is anticipated to account for a significant share of the herpes simplex virus treatment market due to increasing herpes prevalence in the major NA economies. For instance, according to the National Library of Medicine, over 60% of genital herpes cases are caused by herpes simplex virus type-2 (HSV-2) in Canada. Additionally, according to National Institute of Health 2023 data, herpes simplex virus (HSV) 1 and 2 are the most prevalent viruses in the U.S., with up to 80% of people aged 14 to 49 infected with HSV-1 and more than 10% with HSV-2.The research includes coverage of A-Vax Technology, BioNTech, Mayo Clinic, Maruho, The Native Antigen Company, Cedars-Sinai, Kirk Eye Center, Rational Vaccines, and Zovirax are significant market players in the herpes simplex virus treatment market.The market analytics report segments the herpes simplex virus treatment market as follows:.By TreatmentoHerpes Simplex Virus-1oHerpes Simplex Virus-2.By DrugoAcycloviroValacycloviroFamcicloviroOthers.By End-UseroHospital PharmacyoRetail PharmacyoOnline Pharmacy.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.A-Vax Technology.BioNTech.Mayo Clinic.Maruho.The Native Antigen Company.Cedars-Sinai.Kirk Eye Center.Rational Vaccines.ZoviraxExplore More Reports:.Melanoma Treatment Market:.Glaucoma Treatment Market:.Global Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) Vaccine Market:

