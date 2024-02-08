Boyzone Reunite With Concerts As Band Set To Buy Football Club

(MENAFN- IANS) Los Angeles, Feb 9 (IANS) Popular 90s Irish boy band Boyzone are gearing up for a fresh round of concerts as the group reunite in a joint business venture.

Formed by Louis Walsh back in 1993, the boyband had put off getting back together for some time now, with rumours they were coming back for their 30th anniversary this year.

Members Ronan Keating, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy have signed a deal in a business move similar to that made by Hollywood's Ryan Reynolds and Shut Up rapper Stormzy.

The Boyzone have teamed up to buy shares in Lancashire's Chorley FC where they also plan to perform a series of concerts, reports co.

The band will be heading to this Saturday's home game against Solihull in the FA Trophy to officially seal the deal.

Confirming the news, Shane said:“I'm really looking forward to the weekend, we've got lots of exciting things in the pipeline.”

“Really buzzing to attend the game on Saturday with some of the boys, it should be a really good year ahead. We're all excited to see what the future brings and what we've got planned.”

Westlife's Brian McFadden is also said to be eyeing up the opportunity as the band prepares to become the latest celebrities to buy stakes in a football club.

"It's a really exciting move for Chorley FC," said an insider.

The insider added: "It is a game-changer that has the potential to bring the town into the limelight like never before, generating a buzz and publicity that will shine a bright light on Chorley.

"Ronan, Shane and Keith are bursting with excitement. Boyzone's presence at this Saturday's game will undoubtedly create an electric atmosphere, filled with music, joy, and a shared love for football and community."

"Chorley FC is a 140 year old club and Chorley is a big town in a great location, perfect for Boyzone."

They have filmed a documentary about their rapid rise to fame and their latest football club venture is thought to feature in another upcoming programme, said an insider.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We are bursting with excitement and gratitude for this incredible opportunity."

Boyzone's involvement comes after Keating previously said the band wouldn't be getting back together after they "went out on a high" with their final tour and album back in 2018.

He explained things "never felt the same" after the death of bandmate Stephen Gately in 2009.

