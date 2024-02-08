Chiral Chemicals Market Trends, Size, Share, Analysis, 2024-2032 | IMARC Group

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled“ Chiral Chemicals Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global chiral chemicals market share . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.



The global chiral chemicals market size reached US$ 78.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 224.9 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 12.69% during 2024-2032.



Chiral chemicals, molecules with asymmetrical structures, play a fundamental role in various fields, from pharmaceuticals to chemistry. Their unique property of existing in two mirror-image forms, known as enantiomers, has profound implications for drug development, as the biological activity of enantiomers can differ significantly. The pharmaceutical industry, in particular, relies on precisely synthesizing and separating chiral compounds to ensure drug efficacy and safety. Beyond medicine, these chemicals find applications in flavor and fragrance production, agrochemicals, and fundamental chemical research. The study and utilization of chiral chemicals continue to advance, unlocking new possibilities in various industries and contributing to the development of safer and more effective products.



Chiral Chemicals Market Trends:



The global market is majorly driven by the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. In line with this, as drug development increasingly targets specific biological receptors and enzymes, the demand for enantiopure chiral compounds, which exhibit distinct biological activities, has accelerated. These chemicals are essential for producing safe and effective drugs, driving their extensive use in the pharmaceutical industry. Furthermore, the rising environmental concerns have contributed to market growth. These chemicals are critical in producing agrochemicals and pesticides, allowing for more precise and eco-friendly formulations. As sustainable and responsible agriculture gains prominence, the demand for chiral agrochemicals continues to rise. Besides, the flavor and fragrance industry also plays a pivotal role.



Enantiomerically pure compounds are essential for creating distinctive scents and tastes, driving this sector's demand for chiral chemicals. The rapid technological advancements in chiral separation and synthesis methods have made these chemicals more accessible and cost-effective. This has broadened their applications, from research laboratories to large-scale industrial processes, further fueling market expansion. Various industries' regulatory requirements and quality standards have encouraged the use of enantiomerically pure chiral chemicals. Stringent regulations governing drug safety, agricultural practices, and product quality have made the production and use of chiral compounds a preference and often a necessity, contributing significantly to market growth.



BASF SE

Chiracon GmbH

Chiral Technologies Inc. (Daicel Corporation)

Codexis Inc.

Johnson Matthey

PerkinElmer Inc.

Solvias AG

Strem Chemicals

Toray Industries Inc. R. Grace & Co.



Key Market Segmentation:



Breakup by Technology:



Traditional Separation Method

Asymmetric Preparation Method



Asymmetric Synthesis Method

Asymmetric Catalysis Method

Biological Separation Method Others



Breakup by Application:



Pharmaceuticals

Agrochemicals

Flavors and Fragrances Others



Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook ( 2024-2032 )

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



