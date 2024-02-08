Russian gasoline manufacturing dropped in January

(MENAFN) Gasoline production in Russia experienced a year-on-year decrease of nearly 2 percent in January, primarily attributed to an accident at a major processing plant and Ukrainian drone attacks targeting multiple refineries, as reported by Kommersant on Monday. Industry data revealed that the production of all fuel types declined by 1.8percent, totaling 3.49 million tons last month. While domestic supplies increased by 6.5 percent to over three million tons, exports plummeted by 31.5 percent, reaching just 442,300 tons, with major oil companies scaling back shipments.



The largest private oil company in Russia, Lukoil, significantly reduced its fuel exports, slashing them sixfold due to an incident at its Nizhny Novgorod oil refinery. The refinery, a critical gasoline supplier to the Moscow region, suffered an accident, and the resumption of operations remains uncertain as essential equipment is subject to Western sanctions.



Ukrainian drone attacks further exacerbated challenges in the refining industry, targeting facilities involved in fuel exports. In January alone, UAVs struck refineries in the Krasnodar and Leningrad regions, as well as in the city of Volgograd. The impact of the drone-induced explosion at the Volgograd oil refinery, damaging the primary oil-refining unit, is still under assessment. This 14-million-ton-a-year processing plant supplies fuel to Russia's southern regions.



Experts from the energy analytics firm Kpler anticipate a continued decline in February gasoline exports from Russia due to reduced output. The hardest-hit regions are expected to be North African countries and Nigeria. The convergence of accidents at processing plants and targeted drone attacks underscores the vulnerabilities in Russia's refining sector, with potential implications for both domestic and international fuel supplies. The article delves into the multifaceted challenges facing the Russian gasoline production industry and explores the anticipated impacts on global gasoline markets.





