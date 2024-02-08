McDonald`s, Starbucks claim Gaza war is harming business

(MENAFN) The ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza is reverberating in the business world, with major American corporations McDonald's and Starbucks both acknowledging negative effects on their sales. In its fourth-quarter earnings release on Monday, McDonald's revealed revenues below market expectations, attributing the shortfall to the impact of the Middle East conflict. The burger giant also reported weaker-than-expected sales growth in its licensed franchise markets, leading to a nearly 4 percent drop in its shares.



Starbucks, a renowned coffee franchise, faced a similar fate last week, as it fell short of Wall Street revenue forecasts for the fourth quarter of 2023. The coffeehouse chain cited a decline in both domestic and international sales, pointing to the repercussions of the conflict in Gaza.



Additionally, Starbucks noted increased discounting by rivals in overseas markets as contributing factors to its revenue miss.



The adverse business outcomes for McDonald's and Starbucks are part of a broader trend, with several Western brands encountering boycott campaigns due to their perceived pro-Israeli stance. Both companies acknowledged the impact on their sales, with McDonald's reporting weaker performance in majority-Muslim countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, as well as in France, which has the largest Muslim population in Western Europe. Notably, McDonald's did not observe any discernible effect on its domestic sales.



Starbucks, on the other hand, admitted that the boycotts had not only hampered its sales in the Middle East but also had a tangible impact on its performance in the United States. These developments shed light on the complex intersection of global conflicts, corporate strategies, and consumer sentiment, emphasizing the far-reaching consequences that geopolitical events can have on businesses operating on an international scale. The article explores the implications for these iconic brands and the challenges they face in navigating the delicate balance between their business operations and the geopolitical landscape.





