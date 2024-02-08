Russia intends to continue purchasing foreign currency

(MENAFN) Russia's Finance Ministry has announced the resumption of foreign currency purchases, marking a significant development after a hiatus that began in August 2023. The decision to suspend purchases was made by the Russian central bank, aiming to prevent further weakening of the ruble. The central bank had previously stated that it would resume buying and selling foreign currency through its sovereign wealth fund in 2024, contingent upon favorable conditions in financial markets. The resumption of foreign currency sales occurred on January 15, signaling a shift in Russia's approach to currency management.



Under the budget rule, which saw a de-facto suspension last year, Russia follows a dynamic strategy based on its oil and gas revenues. The country utilizes its sovereign wealth fund to either sell foreign currency in case of revenue shortfalls from oil and gas exports or make purchases during a surplus. This mechanism aims to maintain financial stability and manage the impact of fluctuations in commodity prices on the national currency.



According to the Finance Ministry's press release, oil and gas revenues in the federal budget for the current month are expected to exceed the target by USD2.1 billion. The ministry outlined that the daily volume of foreign currency purchases would be equivalent to 3.7 billion rubles (USD41 million) from February 7 to March 6. The total funds allocated for these purchases, formally referred to as "foreign currency and gold," will amount to USD806 million. Notably, transactions are now predominantly conducted in the Chinese yuan, reflecting the evolving dynamics of Russia's currency dealings.



This move by Russia to resume foreign currency purchases signals its continued commitment to financial resilience and adaptability in the face of economic challenges. The article delves into the implications of this decision on the ruble's stability, Russia's fiscal policies, and the broader context of the country's economic strategy amid global uncertainties.





