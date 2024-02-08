2024 officially enters record books as warmest January ever recorded

(MENAFN) In a statement released by the EU's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S), it was revealed that January 2024 has officially entered the record books as the warmest January ever recorded, with temperatures reaching 13.14°C (55.65°F). This remarkable milestone represents a significant departure from the long-term average for January, surpassing it by 0.70°C.



Additionally, the temperature of January 2024 exceeded that of the previous warmest January, which occurred in 2020, by 0.12°C. The statement, issued on Wednesday, underscores the magnitude of the temperature anomaly observed during this period, signaling ongoing climate change trends that warrant close attention and proactive measures to address the challenges posed by rising global temperatures.



"This is the eighth month in a row that is the warmest on record for the respective month of the year," it further mentioned.



Throughout Europe, January 2024 witnessed above-average precipitation levels, with many regions experiencing notably wetter conditions. Particularly stormy weather prevailed across northern and southwestern Europe during this period. However, some areas, including Spain, the Maghreb region, southern UK, Ireland, the eastern Balkans, and most of Scandinavia, received below-average rainfall, contributing to drier-than-usual conditions in these regions.



The declaration also mentioned C3S Deputy Director Samantha Burgess' evaluation, who stated that this was a "12-month period of more than 1.5°C above the pre-industrial reference period."



The urgent call to action emphasizes the critical need for rapid reduction of greenhouse gas emissions to mitigate the escalating rise in global temperatures. Recognizing the direct correlation between greenhouse gas emissions and the warming of the planet, experts and advocates stress the imperative for immediate and concerted efforts to curb emissions across industries and sectors.

