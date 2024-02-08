84 Humanitarian Aid Trucks Entered Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, Feb. 8 (Petra) - 84 trucks carrying various humanitarian aid crossed into Gaza Strip, through Rafah Land Port in nothern Sinai.According to an official source, Egyptian Red Crescent in North Sinai brought a new batch of relief and humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the coastal enclave.The source added that 80 trucks loaded with food supplies, drugs, medical supplies, blankets and tents were delivered to Gaza.Additionally, four fuel trucks were also delivered and will be handed over to United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) and Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS).