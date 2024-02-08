Government Tenders Department Launches New Website

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) -Government Tenders Department (GTD) on Thursday launched its new website in Arabic and English, which aligns with public website standards, in response to update its design criteria.According to a GTD statement, its director general, Mahmoud Khlifat, said the directorate's website is the e-portal for the Kingdom's construction sector as it contains the system of the industry legislation, instructions and information.Khlifat indicated that the directorate was at the forefront of the official departments that embraced e-management intitaitives.Additionally, Khlifat noted the directorate's website () contains the necessary information about classified contractors and technical service providers, primarily engineering and consulting offices.He also noted GTD broadcasts live tender opening sessions on its website and publishes results to enhance transparency and principle of equal opportunities.For her part, Secretary General of Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Samira Zoubi, said the ministry seeks to develop and modernize digital platforms and government e-services to citizens, companies and various institutions, aimed to streamline transactions, access information related to services and update relevant laws and legislation.