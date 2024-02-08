Jordan, Turkey Discuss Social Development Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Feb. 8 (Petra) - Wafa Bani Mustafa, Minister of Social Development and Chair of the Ministerial Committee for Women's Empowerment, engaged in discussions on Wednesday evening with Mahinur Ozdemir Goktas, Turkish Minister of Family and Social Services, exploring avenues for collaboration in social development between the two nations.The meeting took place during Bani Mustafa's attendance at the High-Level Arab Forum for Multidimensional Social Development in Doha, Qatar.Bani Mustafa emphasized the significance of coordinated efforts in social development, underscoring the need to enhance preventive social services activities and focus on family and societal well-being.aShe highlighted the importance of formulating policies to safeguard and reinforce family structures and values, as well as improving overall social welfare.Furthermore, she stressed the importance of crafting policies to combat discrimination against women, bolster their protection, elevate their societal standing, and promote their participation across all social spheres.She also underlined the necessity of developing, guiding, and qualifying social services for children, enhancing preventive measures, and facilitating the integration of people with disabilities into social life through integration programs.Bani Mustafa reiterated Jordan's unwavering support for the people of Gaza and the West Bank, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire in Gaza and the increased delivery of aid to Palestinians.