Transport For Greater Manchester Chooses Mix Telematics

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BOCA
RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX
Telematics
(JSE:
MIX,
NYSE: MIXT ) , a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is excited to announce that
Transport
for Greater Manchester (TFGM) has appointed MiX to
enhance fleet
safety, efficiency and sustainability.
Transport for Greater Manchester is a local government body responsible for co-ordinating transport services throughout Greater Manchester in North West England. The partnership will equip the full bus fleet of nearly 2,000 vehicles with MiX Telematics' SaaS solution, in-cab driver feedback and integration.
"We are delighted to have been selected to provide a solution that best fits Transport for Greater Manchester's needs and we are looking forward to many years of partnership," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.
Stephen Rhodes, Director of Bus at Transport for Greater Manchester said, "We're delighted to partner with
MiX
Telematics, this
new
solution
best
fits
our
needs
ensuring bus
passengers
continue to
have
safe and enjoyable journeys. The information provided through the telematics solution will be used by operators and TFGM to jointly support the safety, monitoring and improvement of driving standards across the network. We're looking forward to many years of successful partnership."
About
MiX
Telematics
MiX
Telematics is a
leading global provider of
fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS
to
more
than
1
million subscribers
spanning
more
than
120
countries.
The
company's
products and services provide
enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. For more information, visit .
