Transport For Greater Manchester Chooses Mix Telematics

RATON, Fla. and BIRMINGHAM, England, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX

Telematics

(JSE:

MIX,

NYSE: MIXT ) , a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is excited to announce that

Transport

for Greater Manchester (TFGM) has appointed MiX to

enhance fleet

safety, efficiency and sustainability.

Transport for Greater Manchester is a local government body responsible for co-ordinating transport services throughout Greater Manchester in North West England. The partnership will equip the full bus fleet of nearly 2,000 vehicles with MiX Telematics' SaaS solution, in-cab driver feedback and integration.

"We are delighted to have been selected to provide a solution that best fits Transport for Greater Manchester's needs and we are looking forward to many years of partnership," says Jonathan Bates, Executive Vice President at MiX Telematics.

Stephen Rhodes, Director of Bus at Transport for Greater Manchester said, "We're delighted to partner with

MiX

Telematics, this

new

solution

best

fits

our

needs

ensuring bus

passengers

continue to

have

safe and enjoyable journeys. The information provided through the telematics solution will be used by operators and TFGM to jointly support the safety, monitoring and improvement of driving standards across the network. We're looking forward to many years of successful partnership."

About

MiX

Telematics

MiX

Telematics is a

leading global provider of

fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS

to

more

than

1

million subscribers

spanning

more

than

120

countries.

The

company's

products and services provide

enterprise fleets, small fleets, and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance, and security. For more information, visit .

